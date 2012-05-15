* German GDP helps boost FTSEurofirst 0.3 pct higher
* Euro zone data, ZEW in focus next
* Greek concerns, mixed corporate picture weigh
* Technicals suggest too soon to talk of a rebound
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, May 15 European equities bounced up from
2 012 lows on Tuesday, lifted by surprisingly strong German
economic data, but concerns about the future of the euro zone
and the possibility of Greece's exit from the bloc kept
investors in a cautious mood.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3 percent at 1,007.47
points at 0735 GMT after sinking as low as 998.62 the previous
day to levels not seen since December.
The Frankfurt-based DAX rose 0.6 percent after data
showed German gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent in the
first quarter in seasonally adjusted terms - five times as fast
as expected.
"The net export side was contributing to growth in the first
quarter ... It certainly is the reason why the opening seems to
be quite robust today," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity
strategy at Baader Bank. "But it is hard to see where the relief
(for markets) is coming from on a more sustained basis."
A string of upbeat corporate reports helped sentiment on
Tuesday, including a strong start from new French mobile
operator Iliad, rising revenues at Aeroports de Paris
and security giant G4S, as well as
forecast-beating figures from telecoms-to-media group Vivendi
.
So far, 59 percent of European large caps have met or beaten
forecasts with first quarter earnings, up from 52 percent who
did so with full-year 2011 results, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data.
But the figures mask the fact that the numbers in themselves
are weak - with earnings on average down by a third versus
year-ago levels - and the positive surprises are largely due to
the fact that expectations have been knocked so low.
Underlining the ongoing problems in the region, steelmaker
ThyssenKrupp gave a grim outlook for the rest of the
year as the euro zone crisis crimps demand for factories and new
equipment, sending its shares down 3.8 percent.
Greece remained a key concern. Euro zone finance ministers
dismissed talk of Greece leaving the euro zone as "propaganda
and nonsense" on Monday, and signalled that they might be
prepared to soften some of the targets of its bailout programme.
The comments offered some relief for investors concerned
about the unpredictable consequences of any Greek exit, but such
a move would depend on Greece forming a government that signs up
to the plan, which looks unlikely, at least in the near term.
"Overall, risk averse tone is set to continue and any
respite is likely to prove short-lived," strategists at Credit
Agricole CIB said in a note, adding that Greek concerns likely
had a negative impact on the May German ZEW sentiment index due
at 0900 GMT.
Investors will also look to first-quarter euro zone GDP
numbers, out at the same time, to see whether the strong
performance from Germany was enough to keep the economy of the
bloc as a whole from contracting.
Technical strategists cautioned against reading too much
into the rebound in which Euro STOXX 50 added 0.5 percent to
2,212.55 points to recover some of its losses on
Monday, when it sank to a five-month intra-day low of 2,187.15.
"I wouldn't call it a rebound yet ... It's a stabilisation
after several days of down movement," said Petra Kerssenbrock,
analyst at Commerzbank.
"If we make new lows, then the correction is likely to
continue," she added, highlighting 2,125 as the next key level
for the Euro STOXX 50 below Monday's troughs.