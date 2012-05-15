* FTSEurofirst up 0.3 pct after Monday's 1.8 pct drop

* Strong German performance supports euro zone GDP

* Greek concerns remain, underlying economic picture weak

* Technicals suggest too soon to talk of a rebound

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, May 15 European equities inched up from 2012 lows on Tuesday, cheered by better-than-expected economic data, but gains were capped by concerns about the future of the euro zone and the possibility of Greece's exit from the bloc.

The euro zone economy eked out a flat performance in the first quarter, saved from another contraction by a surprisingly strong showing in Germany, data showed.

But Italy plunged deeper into recession and even in Germany economic sentiment - as charted by the ZEW index - has been dented by concerns over Greece, whose indecisive May 6 election has cast doubt over its ability to form a government and deliver on the promises made under its bailout programme.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3 percent at 1,006.98 points at 1010 GMT, recouping some of the 1.8 percent drop seen on Monday when it sank as low as 998.62 for the first time since December. Frankfurt's DAX was a top performer, up 0.5 percent after news the German economy grew five times faster than expected in the first three months of the year.

"It's good stuff. Germany could help the rest of the euro zone, but Germany cannot lead the whole of the euro zone by itself - we need something else," said Benoit Peloille, strategist at Natixis, maintaining a bearish outlook on European equities in the short-term. He forecast that the STOXX 600 index would shed another 9 percent by end-June to 226 points.

Upbeat corporate reports helped sentiment, accounting for the top gainers on FTSEurofirst. These included a strong start from new French mobile operator Iliad, upbeat forecasts from Europe's largest sugar company Suedzucker, rising revenues at security firm G4S and forecast-beating figures from telecoms-to-media group Vivendi.

So far, 59 percent of European large caps have met or beaten forecasts with first quarter earnings, up from 52 percent who did so with full-year 2011 results, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

But the figures mask the fact that the numbers in themselves are weak - with earnings on average down by a third versus year-ago levels - and the positive surprises are largely due to the fact that expectations have been knocked so low.

Underlining the ongoing problems in the region, steelmaker ThyssenKrupp gave a grim outlook for the rest of the year as the euro zone crisis crimps demand for factories and new equipment, sending its shares down 4.3 percent.

Investor risk aversion took its toll on Swiss private bank Julius Baer, which warned on margins, sending its shares 4.4 percent lower.

Greece remained a key concern. Euro zone finance ministers dismissed talk of Greece leaving the euro zone as "propaganda and nonsense" on Monday, and signalled that they might be prepared to soften some of the targets of its bailout programme.

The comments offered some relief for investors concerned about the unpredictable consequences of any Greek exit, but such a move would depend on Greece forming a government that signs up to the plan, which looks unlikely at least in the near term.

"The market seems to be pricing in that kind of a situation (a Greek euro zone exit) but the worries are more on the indirect impact on Spain or Italy," said Peloille at Natixis.

"I bet the indirect effects are not priced in."

Investors will also look to the first meeting of newly elected French president Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to see whether the leaders of the two top euro zone powers will be able to agree on a strategy for resolving the bloc's debt crisis and boosting the economy.

"There's a lot of uncertainty and you're going to get wild swings on the market just on very small political noises," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.

Technical strategists cautioned against reading too much into the rebound, which saw the Euro STOXX 50 add 0.7 percent to 2,216.60 points, recovering some of its losses from Monday, when it sank to a five-month intra-day low of 2,187.15.

"I wouldn't call it a rebound yet ... It's a stabilisation after several days of down movement," said Petra Kerssenbrock, analyst at Commerzbank, highlighting 2,125 as the next key level for the Euro STOXX 50 below Monday's troughs.