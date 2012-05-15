US STOCKS-'Trump trade' comeback not enough to boost Wall Street
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in US election
LONDON May 15 European shares turned positive after the publication of U.S. economic data which showed that retail sales had edged up while manufacturing in New York state also bounced higher in May.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had been flat before the publication of the data, was up 0.1 percent at 1,005.30 points by 1240 GMT.
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in US election
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)