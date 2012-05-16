* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 pct, led by miners

* Glencore, Xstrata hurt by UBS downgrades

* Maersk top faller on cautious freight outlook

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, May 16 European shares fell on Wednesday, in a broad-based sell-off, as concerns around Greece's political and financial crisis sapped risk appetite and strategists advising investors to buy defensive stocks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.6 percent to 991.50 by 0828 GMT, having dropped 0.7 percent on Tuesday after Greek politicians failed to put together a ruling coalition, paving the way for a new election and ramping up concern over what would happen if it leaves the euro zone.

"Even if they form a government it remains to be seen if they will find some sort of compromise with Europe, because if you look at the European rhetoric, it doesn't seem too happy to give too many concessions to Greece at this point," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.

"If you have to invest in equities at all, continue to stick to more defensive stocks," he said, pointing to the utilities, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and food & beverage sectors, which have good cashflow generation and stronger balance sheets."

Spain's IBEX 35 and Italy's FTSE MIB suffered respective losses of 0.6 percent and 0.2 percent, on contagion fears.

Heavyweight mining stocks led the market lower, tracking weakness in metals prices as the political crisis in Greece added to investor concerns about the global economy in the aftermath of discouraging data out of the U.S. and China.

Xstrata and commodities trader Glencore, which is bidding for Xstrata, were among the weakest as UBS cut its ratings for the pair to "neutral" from "buy", with their shares off 4.5 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.

In its most cautious comments yet, BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, said on Wednesday it expects commodity markets to cool further and that investors have lost confidence in the longer-term health of the global economy.

"In recent months, global markets have been relying on the U.S., and emerging markets such as China to deliver on the global stage, but now that they are stuttering, the ongoing euro zone issues are hitting the markets even harder," Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, said.

Highlighting these concerns, Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk struck a cautious tone on the recovery in freight rates, sending shares in the group, whose Maersk Line is the world's biggest container shipping company and a barometer of global trade, down 5.5 percent.

Trading volumes in A.P. Moller-Maersk were robust, at about 1-1/2 times their 90-day daily average.