* FTSEurofirst down 0.5 percent
* Banks slide on Greek, Spanish worries
* Barclays rallies after UBS upgrade
* Richemont up, Moller-Maersk down after results
By David Brett
LONDON, May 16 Banks dragged Europe's top shares
lower in choppy trade on Wednesday as investors worried over the
stability of the euro zone lacked confidence to buy risky
assets.
The FTSEurofirst closed down 4.89 points, or 0.5
percent, at 992.81, falling for a third consecutive trading day
and hovering around 4-1/2 months lows. The index is down more
than 10 percent from its 2012 peak.
Equities took a late hit after sources said the European
Central Bank had stopped monetary policy operations with some
Greek banks as they had not been successfully recapitalised.
Failure by Greek political parties to form a government
after an inconclusive election earlier this month has left
investors fretting Athens might leave the euro zone and about
possible contagion to other larger economies.
Clemente De Lucia, euro zone economist at BNP Paribas, said
quantifying the cost of Greece exiting the euro would be
difficult but would be less than if it had happened a year ago
as companies had taken measures to reduce exposure.
Banks have shed 18 percent in the last three months
as euro zone concerns have resurfaced. Nomura said Greek exit
costs were manageable, but that contagion concerns were harder
to control
"Confidence and valuations (of banks) are at a low ebb and
it is possible that the market could react more favourably to
France's post-election politics, Germany's more accommodative
stance on inflation, and a better balance between austerity and
growth in the fiscal pact," Nomura said.
Spanish bank Bankia slid 11.1 percent after
delaying publishing first quarter results, stoking fears over
the scale of losses at the nationalised lender.
Among its trading ideas in the sector, Nomura recommended
France's BNP Paribas over Spain's BBVA
saying the removal of uncertainty after the French election
could provide some relief for the country's banks, and Barclays
over Deutsche Bank on valuation grounds.
Barclays, whose shares have been hit by concern over its
European exposure, was a big outperformer, up 1.6 percent, as
UBS upgraded its rating on the bank to "buy" from "neutral" on
valuation grounds.
VOLATILE CONDITIONS
The Euro STOXX volatility index - a crude gauge of
investor fear - has shot up more than 100 percent since
mid-March when concern Spain might not be able to meet its
austerity targets propelled it centre-stage in the euro zone
crisis.
Spain's main index, the IBEX, is at nine-year lows
as the country battles to recapitalise its beleaguered banking
sector, while Athens's benchmark ATG index is at 22-year
lows.
Volumes remain with many fund managers preferring to sit on
the sidelines and unwilling to plough fresh cash into erratic
markets.
Rob Burnett, head of European Equities at fund manager
Neptune, said he was "underweight" in equities in many of the
stressed euro zone markets.
Luxury goods groups outperformed the broader index.
Switzerland's Richemont was the top gainer in Europe,
rising 8.1 percent after the world's second-largest luxury goods
firm beat expectations with a 43 percent rise in full-year
profit.
The results boosted sentiment among Richemont's peers with
Swatch Group, Christian Dior and LVMH
extending their 2012 gains. All are up more than 10
percent in the year-to-date.
However, highlighting fears over the outlook for corporate
earnings, Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk
dropped 6.2 percent after it reported
forecast-beating earnings for the first quarter but gave a
cautious 2012 outlook.
World number two truck maker Volvo fell 2.5
percent after shipments of its trucks fell 4 percent
year-on-year in April on weak demand in Europe and South
America.
Despite the tough economic backdrop, 59 percent of companies
have met or beaten analysts expectations in the quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.