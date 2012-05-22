* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.9 pct

* Indexes still in downward channels despite rally

* 'Upside risk' seen at Wednesday's EU summit

* Spain's troubled banking sector still in focus

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, May 22 European stocks rose on Tuesday, extending the previous day's tentative recovery from a two-month slump as expectations of new measures to fight the euro zone debt crisis and reports about Chinese infrastructure investments boosted sentiment.

At 0820 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.9 percent at 983.64 points, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.9 percent at 2,170.72 points.

Traders said they were cutting short positions and starting to buy a number of battered stocks ahead of an informal meeting of European leaders on Wednesday at which EU leaders could agree more measures to fight the debt crisis and stimulate growth.

"Although Greek problems aren't resolved and worries over other troubled euro zone countries are still around, it seems sellers might have capitulated last week, which is triggering a rebound," said Guillaume Dumans, derivatives trader and co-head of 2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm using behavioural finance to monitor investor sentiment.

On Monday, French President Francois Hollande said he wanted all options discussed to boost growth when the region's leaders meet on Wednesday. Proposals are expected to include boosting the paid-in capital of the European Investment Bank and plans for 'project bonds' underwritten by the EU budget to finance infrastructure.

Euro zone banks, which have plummeted 35 percent in two months, gained ground on Tuesday, with Credit Agricole up 2.1 percent and UniCredit up 3.4 percent.

The region's banks - the main holders of debt of countries such as Greece and Spain - have tumbled to extremely low valuation levels, with Credit Agricole and UniCredit trading at price-to-book ratios of 0.18 and 0.28 respectively.

Cyclical shares such as heavyweight miners were also pacing the gains on Tuesday, lifted by a report saying China would fast-track approvals for infrastructure investments to reverse a slowdown in economic growth.

Recent sluggish macro data has suggested the world's second-largest economy is heading for a sixth straight quarter of slowing growth, fuelling worries of a hard landing.

Rio Tinto was up 3.7 percent and BHP Billiton up 2.7 percent.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX index up 1 percent, and France's CAC 40 up 0.9 percent.

Spain's IBEX, which sank to a 2003 low last week, was up 0.6 percent, with gains limited by lingering worries over the country's troubled banking sector.

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) said Spain's banks could need another 76 billion euros ($97 billion) to cover loan losses as the country's deteriorating economy could drive bad debts as high as 260 billion euros.

"It's a major issue for Spain as well as for Europe. The potential losses are significantly above what has been provisioned," said Arnaud Poutier, co-head of IG Markets France.

"If Spain's real estate bubble bursts, looking at what happened in Ireland, this could burn something between 50 percent and 75 percent of the banks' capital. That's pretty negative for the whole banking sector as well as equities in general."

Despite the two-day rally, all major European equity indexes remain in downward channels, with no technical signal of a reversal.

The Euro STOXX 50 index was capped by a strong resistance level at 2,169.89 points, which represents the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the index's sharp drop from late April to last Friday.