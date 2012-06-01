LONDON, June 1 European shares fell to a fresh
5-month low on Friday after a slew of data which showed that the
euro zone debt crisis was hurting the region's biggest
economies.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell as much as 1.6
percent to an intraday low of 959.84 points - its weakest level
since falling to an intraday low of 952.55 points on Dec. 20.
The index was down 1.1 percent at 962.48 points by 0940 GMT.
Germany's DAX index dropped by 1.9 percent,
France's CAC-40 fell 1 percent and Britain's FTSE 100
index fell 0.4 percent.
The decline was exacerbated by many traders retreating to
the sidelines ahead of the publication of U.S. jobs data at 1230
GMT.
A business survey on Friday showed that the euro zone's
manufacturing sector contracted at its steepest pace in nearly
three years in May, while Italy's April jobless rate reached a
new record high of 10.2 percent.
Germany's manufacturing sector also contracted at the
fastest pace for almost three years in May, as flagging demand
from the euro zone and further afield challenges the country's
resilience to the debt crisis.
"We risk going down in flames," said ClairInvest fund
manager Ion-Marc Valahu.
JN Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond said he remained
negative on the outlook for equities markets, given fears over
the debt-ridden Spanish and Greek economies and signs of a
slowdown in the United States and China.
"I'm pretty bearish," he said.