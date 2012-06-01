* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.9 pct to 6-month low
* Euro STOXX 50 falls 2.4 pct to 7-month low
* Weak U.S., Euro zone data raise spectre of slowdown
* Randgold top riser as easing talk boosts yellow metal
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, June 1 European shares tumbled to
six-month lows on Friday and braced for further losses as weak
economic data from the United States and Europe cast new shadows
on global economic recovery prospects.
Markets extended losses in the afternoon, when data showed
U.S. job growth braked sharply in May and the unemployment rate
rose for the first time since June, coming on the back of a raft
of soft national factory surveys in Europe published earlier on
Friday.
"Today's non-farm payrolls data confirms the U.S. economy is
not heading for a strong recovery this year," Michiel Van
Cranenburgh, a director at Paris-based Neuflize Private Assets,
which manages around 4 billion euros chiefly invested in
European equities.
"We try to avoid stocks that are dependent on growth in the
U.S. or Europe because we're clearly not optimistic for the next
couple of years."
The euro zone's manufacturing sector shrank at its steepest
pace in nearly three years in May, with the contraction also
affecting Germany, in a sign Europe's largest and so far most
resilient economy was also suffering from the repercussions of
the euro zone crisis.
Frankfurt's Dax, which outpaced all other major
European national benchmarks so far this year, was the worst
performer on Friday as it fell 3.4 percent to a five-month low,
while France's CAC-40 hit a six-month closing trough as
it ended down 2.2 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 1.9
percent lower at 954.74 points, a closing level not seen since
December, while the Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone
blue chips fell to a seven-month closing low of 2,068.66 points,
down 2.4 percent.
Volumes on the indexes were above their anaemic 90-day
average at 120 percent for the FTSEurofirst 300 and 133 percent
for the Euro STOXX 50, suggesting a relatively high number of
investors took part in the sell-off.
Charts on the Euro STOXX June futures pointed to
further downside in the very short term after the contract broke
below a technical support at 2,092 to settle at 2,068 points.
"The downside breakout of the support threshold has
triggered a bearish acceleration," Nicolas Suiffet, an analyst
at Trading Central said. "As long as 2,101 is resistance, look
for further weakness towards 2,023 and 1,999."
Implied volatility on the Euro STOXX 50, a crude
measure on investor risk aversion, rose 4.1 percent to 36.38
after hitting a six-month high of 37.44 in intra-day trade.
EASING SPECULATION
The poor economic data piled pressure on the Federal Reserve
and the European Central Bank to use monetary tools to stimulate
the economy, which was already strained by a sovereign debt
crisis in the euro zone and deleveraging by banks.
Neuflize's Van Cranenburgh expected sovereign debt problems
in Europe and the United States to result in further monetary
policy easing in coming years, resulting in higher inflation.
For this reasons, the strategists favoured miners that
traded gold, which is regarded as an inflation hedge and rallied
more than 2 percent after the U.S. data on Friday, amid
expectations the U.S. authorities could unveil another round of
monetary easing.
UK-listed gold miner Randgold was by far the best
performer on the FTSEurofirst 300 as it rose 6.9 percent in
volume nearly twice its 90-day average.
Neuflize was short both the Euro STOXX 50 and the U.S.
Standard & Poor's 500 to reflect its bearishness on
developed market equities and had taken the cash portion of its
portfolio to around 30 percent.
This compared to a 12.5 cash holding for funds polled by
Reuters in May, the highest monthly reading in nearly a decade
as fund managers rushed to safety amid fears of a Greek exit
from the euro and Spain's banking crunch.
An escalating euro zone crisis saw investors take out their
money from European equity funds in the week to May 30, while
U.S. bond funds took in over $1.5 billion for the 24th week in a
row and gold funds recorded their biggest inflow since late
January, according to data by EPFR Global.