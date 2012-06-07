* FTSEurofirst up 0.4 percent
* Investors eye stimulus hopes
* Johnson Matthey rallies on special div
* Banks bounce off recent lows
By David Brett
LONDON, June 7 European top stocks climbed
higher on Thursday as investors continued to bet policymakers in
Europe would soon unveil measures to prop up the continent's
ailing economy, although gains were cautious after the previous
session's sharp rally.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 4.21 points, or 0.4
percent, at 978.42 at 0755 GMT, having closed 2.2 percent higher
on Wednesday, despite the European Central Bank dashing
expectations it could take further action near-term.
"Ultimately there is only a 10 percent chance of a complete
euro zone break-up because the economic vested interests on both
sides are so strong to keep the euro together and, to some
extent, as are most of the political vested interests," Andrew
Garthwaite, analyst at Credit Suisse, said.
There is also hope that other policymakers around the globe
are readying themselves to take imminent action.
In a speech in Boston, Janet Yellen, the vice chair of the
U.S. Federal Reserve, cited risks to the economy from ongoing
housing problems, a weak job market and worsening financial
conditions, with her comments suggesting to some that the Fed
may be close to easing policy again.
Technical levels were a factor as the FTSEurofirst continued
its bounce off the 100 percent Fibonacci retracement level of
the LTRO rally which began in December, while Germany's
benchmark index extended its climb out of "oversold"
territory, and London's blue chip index held around its
tight range between 5,250 and 5,400.
The retreat on Europe's top indexes since mid-March -- the
Dax has fallen 14.6 percent and the FTSE 100 is 9.7 percent
lower -- has left stock valuations cheap.
And the gap between the dividend yields on the euro zone's
top companies -- at around 4 percent -- and the
return on German government debt -- at 1.2 percent
-- is at a record high.
"The latest burst of euro-induced risk aversion has pushed
core government bond yields to new lows. Global equities now
offer inflation-beating dividend yields and dividend growth,"
Citigroup analyst Robert Buckland said.
Johnson Matthey rose 3.2 percent after it said
robust truck sales in North America helped drive a 23 percent
jump in full-year underlying profit, prompting the world's
largest supplier of catalytic converters to pay a special
dividend of 55 pence, up 20 percent.
Citigroup said it was "overweight" in Europe and defensives,
but "underweight" in financials.
Despite prevailing risks in the sector, banks, which
have fallen more than 20 percent since mid-March on their
exposure to Europe's debt crisis, continued to bounce off recent
lows, reflecting some hope that action would be taken to prevent
a meltdown of the financial sector.
Banks trade on a price-to-book ratio of just 0.58 times,
according to Thomson Reuters data, which looks cheap if you
believe policymakers will ride to the rescue of the euro zone.
"This is a classic case of following the herd and investors
not wanting to miss out on some potentially cheap gains, which
are tentative until solid policy announcements are made, and
that remains unlikely before the Greek election (on June 17)," a
London-based trader said.
The dollar extended falls against a basket of
currencies and defensive equities in sectors such as food and
beverage and utilities lagged the broader stocks
rally, reflecting investors' renewed appetite for risk.
Traders looking for hints of further support for the global
economy will keep an eye on Fed chairman Ben Bernanke's grilling
from the U.S. congress on the state of the economy later, while
the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee announces its
latest interest rate decision at 1100 GMT.
Investors also awaited Spain's debt auction on Thursday,
with the country set to tap the market for between 1 and 2
billion euros ($1.25-2.5 billion), split between three bonds,
with results of the auction due around 0840 GMT.