* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.1 percent

* Miners top risers after China rate cut

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, June 7 European shares rose on Thursday but ended well off a session peak as the upbeat mood sparked by a Chinese rate cut ebbed after comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve gave few hints further monetary stimulus was imminent there.

The FTSEurofirst 300 nevertheless advanced 1.1 percent to 984.62 points, its highest close since May 29 and continuing a bounce from oversold territory which began on Monday.

An earlier improvement in market sentiment was partly down to China cutting interest rates for the first time in four years, but Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional testimony disappointed those keen for clues about the prospect for a third round of Fed bond buys.

Some had also expected that the Bank of England might have announced more measures to support the struggling British economy, but it opted against injecting more stimulus as signs of resilience kept recovery hopes alive.

"We look less at fundamentals at the moment and just watch basically what central bankers and governments say. What Bernanke said today is probably not what the markets had hoped for," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.

"But it's an ongoing process. It doesn't mean it's the end of the world... it just makes for a very volatile and nervous environment."

Meanwhile, Spain met strong demand when it sold 2.1 billion euros ($2.6 billion) of medium- and long-term bonds, passing a key test of its ability to tap investors after a minister said earlier this week the country was being cut off from the markets.

Mining stocks spearheaded the market's rally, rising in tandem with the copper price as China's rate cut fuelled demand hopes, but investors were wary about a raft of economic data due out of the country on Saturday.

"China cut rates as expected but ahead of important numbers this weekend, which could indicate continued weakness in the economy as well. Stay on the sidelines," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.

While the retreat on Europe's top indexes since mid-March has left stock valuations cheap, with the FTSE 100 down nearly 9 percent and the Dax about 14 percent weaker, strategists argue that there are simply not any sustainable catalysts to realise this value.

"We think it's highly unlikely that there will be a comprehensive policy response to what's needed in the euro zone and that the muddle through just continues, and as a result of that we just expect continued volatility in equity markets," said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which has around $250 billion of assets under management.