* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.8 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 2.4 pct
* Spain's bank aid deal 'much bigger than expected'
* Despite rally, volatility index remains high
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, June 11 European equities leapt on Monday
morning, adding to last week's recovery rally after a bailout
for Spain's ailing banks prompted investors to scoop up battered
financial shares, with Banco Santander surging 5.7
percent.
At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.8 percent at 1,000.08 points, while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index surged 2.4
percent to 2,195.72 points, hitting a four-week high.
Over the weekend, euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend
Madrid up to 100 billion euros for its bank rescue fund, more
than an initial audit suggests it is likely to need.
"It's a big number, much bigger than what people had been
expected. It reduces the systemic risk, so it's hard not to be
buying this morning," said David Thebault, head of quantitative
sales trading, at Global Equities.
"But all in all, it's a credit line, provided to one sector
of the Spanish economy in a bid to stop the bleeding. We're
still far away from the definitive solution here."
The euro zone STOXX banking index jumped 4.5
percent, with Spain's number two bank BBVA up 6.4
percent while UniCredit - Italy's biggest by assets -
was up 3.4 percent and Credit Agricole rose 4.3
percent.
Meanwhile, Spanish and Italian bond yields fell across the
curve, while the euro moved back above $1.26 against the
dollar.
MARKET STILL VOLATILE
But despite the strong gains in banking stocks, the Euro
STOXX 50 volatility index - Europe's main gauge of
anxiety known as the VSTOXX - was down only 2.5 percent,
hovering around 30, signalling cautiousness in the derivatives
market.
"With U.S. stocks set to rally and a drop in buying pressure
on the Bund, the equity rebound started last week could become a
technical rally, and the target becomes the 50 percent
retracement of the mid-March to early-June slump," Aurel BGC
chartist Gerard Sagnier said.
"We've moved to 'buy' from 'neutral' for the short term, but
once we've retraced half of the March-June drop, investors will
probably start trimming their positions again."
The Euro STOXX 50 will face resistance at 2,250 points,
representing its 50-day moving average, while the 50 percent
retracement of the March-June drop is at 2,330 points, about 6
percent above current levels.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 1.7
percent, Germany's DAX index up 2.2 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 2.1 percent.
Spain's IBEX - by far the worst performer in 2012 among
European indexes - was up 4.1 percent.