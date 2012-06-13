LONDON, June 13 European shares cut losses in thin afternoon trade on Wednesday, mirroring a recovery in other risk asset classes, with Inditex still the strongest gainer across the region after posting forecast-beating quarterly results.

Traders said investors, wary of any positive surprises overnight, were closing some of their short positions on equities into the market close.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.3 percent to 987.40 points.