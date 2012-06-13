Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, June 13 European shares cut losses in thin afternoon trade on Wednesday, mirroring a recovery in other risk asset classes, with Inditex still the strongest gainer across the region after posting forecast-beating quarterly results.
Traders said investors, wary of any positive surprises overnight, were closing some of their short positions on equities into the market close.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.3 percent to 987.40 points.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.65 pct, Nasdaq 2.6 pct (Updates to late afternoon)