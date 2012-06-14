* FTSEurofirst down 0.4 percent
* Miners retreat on global growth worries
* Nokia falls on earnings concerns
* BSkyB, BT down after 3 bln stg EPL deal
By David Brett
LONDON, June 14 Europe's top shares edged lower
early on Thursday as Moody's became the latest rating agency to
downgrade Spain, heightening the cautious mood among investors
who are bracing themselves for the outcome of the Greek election
over the weekend.
By 0755 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 4.27
points, or 0.4 percent, at 982.68, having closed 0.3 percent
lower on Wednesday in nervous trade as worries over global
growth in the wake of the euro zone debt crisis crimped appetite
for risk.
Ahead of an Italian bond auction at which borrowing costs
are seen sharply rising, Moody's ratings agency slashed its
rating on Spanish government debt by three notches to 'Baa3'
from 'A3', which one trader noted is now the same credit risk as
Barbados, while cutting its credit rating on Cyprus' sovereign
debt by two notches.
"Till there is more calm around Greece and Spain, one should
just stay a bit on the sidelines and watch what will happen,"
Heinz-Gerd Sonnenschein, equity markets strategist at Deutsche
Postbank, in Germany, said.
Sonnenschein said stocks are attractive on price-to-book and
price-to-earnings valuations, but investors would better off
adopting a wait-and-see approach to investing until a clearer
picture is formed of the situation in Spain and Greece.
After double-digit percentage declines since mid-March when
worries over Spain's ability to meet its austerity targets
spooked markets, the FTSEurofirst 300 and Germany's Dax
now trade on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings of 9.7 and
9.2, respectively, well below historically averages.
With uncertainty swirling around equity markets and
Wednesday's downbeat U.S. retail sales figures firming fears
that global growth is on the wane, riskier miners were
among the top falling sectors on the index.
Echoing the impact from declining consumer demand,
loss-making Finnish cellphone maker Nokia shed 5.4
percent after announcing further job cuts and warning the
second-quarter loss from its cellphone business would be larger
than expected.
Among individual fallers, UK-listed pay television
broadcaster BSkyB and former state telecoms company BT
fell 6.5 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, after the
pair agreed they will share live domestic rights to English
Premier League (EPL) soccer from next year in a deal worth 3.018
billion pounds, a 70 percent jump in value.
Commenting on the impact of the deal for BSkyB, UBS said:
"This EPL outcome comes as a negative surprise and we believe
market expectations were for a favorable outcome. With increased
competition from BT and downside risk to estimates, we would
expect a negative reaction in the share price."
Financials were outperforming in early trade with banks
and insurers higher although gains looked vulnerable
with both sectors already off their early highs, with traders
saying this was merely posturing ahead of Greece's weekend
election.
A trader said banks in particular look attractive on a
price-to-tangible-net-asset-value basis and if there were to be
a pro-Europe outcome in Greece over the weekend there was every
chance the sector could be a major beneficiary.