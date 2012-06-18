* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.04 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.2 pct

* Spanish, Italian stocks sink as debt fears resurface

* Investors eye Spain's debt auctions on Tues, Thurs

* 'Safer' German, UK, Swiss stocks climb

* Greek bank stock index up 70 percent in two weeks

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, June 18 European stocks ended mixed on Monday as renewed fears over the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy eclipsed initial buying when the Greek election result lessened the likelihood of the country's imminent exit from the euro zone.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index ended 1.2 percent lower to 2,155.64 points, while the broader FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.04 percent higher at 993.67 points, after gaining as much as 1.1 percent in morning trade.

While Athens' ATG index rallied 3.6 percent on the day, other euro zone peripheral indexes were hammered, with Italy's FTSE MIB losing 2.9 percent and Spain's IBEX dropping 3 percent.

Banks were the biggest losers, with Bankia down 9 percent, UniCredit down 4.3 percent and Banco Santander down 4.6 percent.

"It's been 'buy the rumour, sell the news' on the Greek election vote, with people quickly cashing in last week's gains," said Frederic Rozier, a fund manager at Meeschaert Wealth Management, in Paris.

"We're back to worries about Spain and a distrust in the euro zone in general. The question on everyone's mind is: at which level do Spanish bond yields become unbearable?"

The yield on Spanish 10-year bonds hit a fresh high of above 7 percent on Monday, a key threshold above which borrowing costs become too expensive for a country to afford over the long term. Such levels have previously led to bailouts in Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

Jittery investors were bracing for two key debt auctions by Spain later this week, at which the country is seen paying record high rates.

Spain's Treasury will issue between 2 billion and 3 billion euros ($2.52 billion-$3.79 billion) of 12- and 18-month debt on Tuesday and between 1 billion and 2 billion euros of bonds due in 2014, 2015 and 2017 on Thursday.

"The Greek vote has just been a sideshow on the euro zone debt crisis. Investors' focus is now back on the structural problems faced by both Italy and Spain," Natixis analyst Alex Koagne said.

"As long as there won't be monetisation of sovereign debts, the crisis will go on. At some point, the ECB needs to get more powers like the Fed or the Bank of England and buy debt from troubled countries directly on the primary market."

While dumping euro zone peripheral stocks, investors turned to other European markets seen as safer, with Germany's DAX index rising 0.3 percent, UK's FTSE 100 index adding 0.2 percent and Switzerland's SSMI index gaining 0.5 percent.

Global miner BHP Billiton added 1.6 percent, German tech firm Infineon gained 3.2 percent and Swiss pharma group Novartis rose 1.2 percent.

Greek stocks also gained ground, with Eurobank surging 14.7 percent and telecom group OTE adding 11.4 percent, after voters handed conservatives which back the country's bailout deal a narrow election victory, breaking political deadlock and easing worries about a sudden exit from the euro.

Since hitting a floor on June 5, Athens's ATG index has surged 23 percent, while the country's banking index has jumped 70 percent, although the two benchmarks are still down 80 percent and 94 percent respectively since the Greek sovereign debt crisis started to bite in late 2009.