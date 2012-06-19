* FTSEurofirst up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.3 pct

* Fed meeting eyed for market-friendly action

* Spain bond auction, German data keep investors cautious

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, June 19 European equities edged higher on Tuesday, with investors eyeing a Spanish debt auction and German data for fresh clues on the depth of the euro zone crisis, a nd a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for possible market-friendly stimulus action.

Spain is set to pay record prices for borrowing when it auctions 12- and 18-month bills on Tuesday and longer dated paper on Thursday, while ZEW economic sentiment in Germany - the euro zone's biggest and arguably strongest economy - is expected to slip to a five-month low.

Some relief could come from the U.S. Fed, which starts a two-day meeting on Tuesday, with weak jobs data increasing the chances of an extension of "Operation Twist," its effort to drive down long-term borrowing costs by selling short-dated securities to buy ones with longer maturities.

"(The Fed) could give a short-term boost. But would I play this? No, because I would say the probability is too low," said Francois Duhen, strategist at CM-CIC Securities in Paris.

"The focus is now clearly on Spain again," he added, noting that the auction would likely bring "bad news" for the stock market. "The disappointment can still be more acute than it is today  I would be quite cautious."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 added 0.4 percent to 997.98 points by 0705 GMT, holding below a one-month high of 1,004.58 hit during a short-lived rally reaction on Monday to the Greek election results.

Top performers included Weir Group, which earns most of its money outside Europe, rising 7.5 percent. The pump manufacturer reassured investors, reconfirming full year guidance.

The Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone bluechips - which tends to underperform at times of heightened concerns about the health of the currency bloc - added 0.3 percent to 2,162.21.

The medium-term trend for the Euro STOXX 50 remains down, with support - based on recent highs and lows - at 2,153, 2,150 and 2142, according to technical analysis by Credit Agricole.

ERRING ON THE SIDE OF CAUTION

Spain has come back into the spotlight following the weekend's elections in Greece, where a narrow win for the conservatives has slashed the risk of an imminent euro zone exit. Although in itself positive for markets, the vote result was seen reducing the chances of near-term action from European policymakers while leaving the region still mired in a crisis.

"We are erring very much on the side of caution from a tactical standpoint, with a sizeable cushion of assets held in cash," fund manager Pictet said in a monthly investment outlook.

"From a strategic investment perspective, slowing economies and the long, drawn-out process of solving the euro zone crisis also argue in favour of being prudent."

Those awaiting policy action may also be disappointed by the meeting of the Group of 20 industrialised and developing nations in Mexico, which offered few concrete steps.

"Policymakers appear to be sticking to their usual language on markets and make a commitment to use all available resources to combat the crisis," strategists at Citi said in a note.

"Investors may be disappointed in any expectations for a coordinated policy response to contain fallout from the European sovereign debt crisis."