* FTSEurofirst 300 finishes 0.5 percent lower
* Weak global macroeconomic numbers hurt sentiment
* Cyclical shares lose ground, defensives up
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 21 European shares ended lower in
choppy trading on Thursday as weak data from China, Europe and
the United States raised fresh concerns about a global slowdown,
although expectations of more central bank action to stimulate
growth helped limit losses.
Shares seen as cyclicals, which generally suffer during
difficult economic conditions, lost ground. The STOXX Europe 600
basic resources index fell 3 percent, autos
dropped 1.9 percent and tech shares fell 1 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
finished 0.5 percent lower at 1,008.90 points, after rising in
the previous four straight sessions, as global factory data and
U.S. jobless claims all pointed to sluggish economic growth.
"Investors are concerned that the European debt crisis is
having a broader ripple effect and today's macroeconomic figures
reinforce that view. Some disappointing corporate updates have
also hurt sentiment," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves
Lansdown, said.
"But disappointing economic numbers are counterbalanced by
hopes of further central bank actions. The U.S. Federal Reserve
pretty much did overnight what a lot of people had expected,
there are very high hopes that the Bank of England will relaunch
its quantitative easing programme in early July and the European
Central Bank may cut interest rates."
The Fed on Wednesday delivered another round of monetary
stimulus and said it was ready to do even more to help an
increasingly fragile economic recovery, but investors became
nervous after global economic numbers painted a gloomy picture.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed factory activity in
the mid-Atlantic region contracted for a second month in June,
the euro zone's private sector contracted at its fastest pace
since June 2009, U.S manufacturing grew in June at its slowest
pace in 11 months and China's factory sector shrank for an
eighth straight month in June.
Analysts said Chinese authorities had enough monetary and
fiscal ammunition to tackle a slowdown in its growth and will be
prompted to act to support economic activities in the country,
the world's second biggest economy.
"Our call on China is that you will get a re-acceleration in
growth in the second half of this year," Robert Parkes, equity
strategist at HSBC Securities said, adding that debt problems in
Europe and deteriorating global economic outlook will force
authorities to take some bold steps to address the situation.
"History tells us that it's dangerous to be too bearish
during times such as this because you do tend to get some form
of policy response in Europe when peripheral yields spiked
higher," he said, advising some sector plays.
SECTOR PLAYS
Parkes said the energy sector was attractive in the current
environment as oil prices were not likely to collapse, the
sector was cheap and offered a lot of value. He also liked banks
as they were showed resilience in a difficult macro backdrop.
Banks, which fell 0.6 percent, could get support on
Friday as two independent audits of the Spanish banking sector
showed after market close Spain's banks would need 51-62 billion
euros ($64-78 billion) in extra capital to weather a serious
downturn of the economy and new losses on their books.
The figure is lower than the 100 billion euro bailout fund
Spain received to address its banking crisis.
But some investors preferred to remain defensive and looked
for companies that paid progressive dividends and had the
ability to grow their business organically.
"Our tactical strategy is still very much defensive. We
continue to have a broad preference for companies with exposure
to international markets. Although we recognise that Asia is
slowing, it is still growing quite strongly," Jeremy
Batstone-Carr, head of private client research at Charles
Stanley, said.
Defensive shares gained ground, with the healthcare sector
rising 0.6 percent and food and beverages shares
up 0.1 percent.