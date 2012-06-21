LONDON, June 21 European shares turned negative on Thursday after the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its index of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region fell in June and figures showed U.S. home resales dropped in May.

At 1408 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,012.41 points after rising to a high of 1,016.91 earlier in the session.