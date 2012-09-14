* FTSEurofirst 300 index finishes 1.3 percent higher
* Fed stimulus move boosts cyclicals; miners jump 6 pct
* Volatility index falls more than 10 pct to near 2-mth low
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 14 European shares set a new
14-month high on Friday and stayed on course to extend gains in
the near term as growth-linked stocks were boosted by the launch
of a third round of stimulus by the U.S. central bank, fuelling
appetite for riskier assets.
The Federal Reserves' move on Thursday to pump $40 billion
into the U.S. economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn
in the weak jobs market prompted investors to pile into European
cyclical sectors such as basic resources, autos and banks, which
generally benefit relatively more from an economic recovery.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index fell more than 10
percent to a near 2-month low, pointing to a steep rise in
investors' desire to buy riskier assets such as equities, while
charts showed further upside potential for the market.
"We are accumulating good conditions for a recovery in
equity prices and things are moving in the right direction," Dan
Morris, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management,
which manages $1.3 trillion, said.
"Cyclical sectors, in general, should do well because they
are going to both benefit from the liquidity into the system and
their inflation hedge qualities. You may well see a bounce in
sectors such as materials and energy."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 1.3 percent higher
at 1,120.15 points, a level not seen since July 2011, in volume
153 percent of the 90-day average. It has gained 18 percent
since a low in June and is up nearly 12 percent this year.
Miners led sectoral gainers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic
Resources index surging 6.1 percent, the biggest one-day
gain in more than 9 months. Kazakhmys jumped 13.7
percent, while ENRC rose 10.9 percent.
"You are seeing measures which support growth. You still
have a valuation differential between the basic resources sector
and the rest. Among cyclicals, that's the catch up trade you
want to start playing," Graham Bishop, equity strategist at
Exane BNP Paribas, said, adding that European shares could rise
at least 5 percent from the current level by the end of 2012.
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the European basic
resources index traded at about 10 times its 12-month forward
earnings, against 11.7 times for the chemicals sector and 10.6
times for the STOXX Europe 600 index.
Credit Suisse said that cyclicals, house builders and
companies which pay high dividends were the best placed to
benefit from the of U.S. quantitative easing and prospects for
more stimulus by global central banks in coming months.
TECHNICAL PICTURE
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 2 percent to 2,594.56 points. Charts pointed to further
gains following Friday's rally.
"We are going to see a further squeeze on the upside. An
important level to watch is the March high at 2,611. In the
medium term, we will be looking at a congestion area at 2,800,"
Lynnden Branigan, technical analyst at Barclays Capital, said.
The next resistance level after the breach of 2,611 would be
2,641, its 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of a fall from
February to September 2011. On the downside, Thursday's low of
2,530 could prove to be the first area of support, he said.
Analysts said investors' focus will soon return to the euro
zone problems after the euphoria following the Federal Reserve's
stimulus move faded, but overall sentiment remained positive.
"There are still plenty of things that could upset the
upward curve (for shares). We still have to get through the
Troika's report on Greece and are still talking about how the
banking regulatory environment is going to be set up. We don't
know if Spain is going to ask for a bailout," Morris said.
Spain, deflecting pressure to spell out whether it needs
more European financial support, said it will set clear
deadlines for structural economic reforms by the end of the
month, while Greece's international lenders signalled it may get
more time to reach targets under its 130 billion euro rescue
package but probably not more money.
Major European stock indexes rode on the stimulus wave, with
Germany's DAX up 1.4 percent, Spain's IBEX up
2.8 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB rising 2.3 percent.
The European auto sector raced 3.8 percent higher,
construction stocks were up 3.7 percent and banks
advanced 2.7 percent.