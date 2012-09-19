* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 percent

* Porsche leads automakers higher in hefty trade

* Robust U.S. existing home sales data lifts stocks

* Caution over Spain's reluctance to seek aid

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 19 European shares advanced on Wednesday, led by autos, as the Bank of Japan became the latest central bank to launch fresh stimulus to help its economy.

The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy on Wednesday by boosting its asset-buying programme, as prospects of a near-term recovery in the world's third largest economy faded due to weakening exports and a prolonged slowdown in Chinese growth.

The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.4 percent at 1,116.38, having fallen 0.4 percent on Tuesday.

The index, which rose to a 14-month high on Friday on the back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest stimulus programme, is up more than 11 percent so far this year.

"It's good that (the central banks) have acted - we've seen risk assets benefiting from that. But actually, if the rally is to continue, then we need to see tangible results and we're unlikely to see that for some time," Henk Potts, market strategist at Barclays, said.

"I don't think it will come as a surprise to us if we see the markets pause or slightly pull back over the course of the next few weeks until ... we get that confirmation."

The growth-linked automobile sector was the standout gainer, ahead 1.9 percent, led by Porsche, up 7.2 percent, after a German regional court stopped two investor lawsuits against the car maker.

Trading volume in Porsche was hefty, at nearly five times the 90-day daily average.

Stocks received a lift in afternoon trade as investors welcomed robust U.S. existing home sales data.

"(A) much higher jump than expected, and that's what's given the market support... It's a good news story and that has helped to lift us up in the afternoon," said Joshua Raymond, chief market strategist at City Index.

Stocks gains, however, were limited by persistent concerns about Spain, which is under market pressure to request aid and trigger a European Central Bank bond-buying programme to help it sustain its debt burden.

Among individual movers, Dutch brewer Heineken NV rose 6.4 percent after taking a major step towards winning control of the Tiger beer brand and an Asian brewing network when a Thai rival accepted a takeover deal.

Trading volume in Heineken was also strong, at three and a half times the 90-day daily average.

On the downside, Imperial Tobacco lost 1.1 percent ahead of a trading update due on Thursday.