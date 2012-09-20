LONDON, Sept 20 European equities fell early on
Thursday as weak Chinese manufacturing data reignited global
growth concerns, hitting miners, while euro zone banks continued
to trim recent gains on uncertainty about if and when Spain
would apply for a bailout.
Basic resources shares dropped as data showed
manufacturing output in China, the world's largest consumer of
metals, dipped to its lowest level in 10 months.
Euro zone banks also weighed, shedding 1.2 percent
as Spain continues to hold off from applying for the bailout
which would in turn allow the European Central Bank to intervene
on the debt market to tame Spain's high borrowing costs.
"Activity in China is still weak and the Europeans are
scared to death," a Brussels-based trader said. "The Spanish
situation is nerve-wracking but I think Spain's problems are
well known."
By 0704 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index was down 0.5 percent at 1,111.02 points.