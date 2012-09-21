* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 percent
* Futures and options expiries cause volatility
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 21 Financial stocks helped drive
European shares higher on Friday, in choppy trade, with futures
and options expiries unleashing volatility on the market.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3 percent at 1,118.01
by 1132 GMT, having rallied off a 1,114.30 intra-day low, after
Thursday's 0.1 percent drop.
Germany's DAX briefly hit a 14-month high shortly
after futures and options expiries.
"The 'quadruple witching' this morning gave the markets a
knock, but it has no real material impact on where we are
heading from here," Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at
Interactive Investor, said.
"Expect to see the markets drift this afternoon as we head
into the weekend."
Financial stocks offered support as
confidence grew following recent decisive moves by central
banks.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's
widely-used measure of investor risk aversion, sank 3.9 percent
to a six-month low in evidence that investor risk appetite was
improving.
As volatility tumbles and fears over the euro zone debt
crisis abate, investors have started to increase their exposure
to equities.
Institutional investors poured money into equity funds in
the week ended Sept. 19 as the Federal Reserve launched another
stimulus round, but retail investors stayed away from stocks,
data from Thomson Reuters Lipper service showed.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.5 percent.
The index has surged 18 percent over the past two months,
boosted by the European Central Bank's plan to buy sovereign
bonds to lower the borrowing costs of debt-stricken euro zone
countries, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus
measures.
Technical analysis was bullish.
"I think the risks are that (the Euro STOXX 50) breaks out
on the upside," Phil Roberts, chief European technical
strategist at Barclays Capital, said.
"In August we consolidated at higher levels... above the
range highs from July, and here we are in September
consolidating above the range highs in August - it's got all the
hallmarks of a steady trend."
Roberts said that, should the index break above 2,600,
around the year's high, the index could target 2,726, the point
at which the rally off the June 2012 low is equal to the rally
that began in Sept. 2011 and ended in March 2012.
The benchmark Spanish IBEX rose 0.9 percent. Sources
have told Reuters the country is considering freezing pensions
and speeding up a planned rise in the retirement age as it races
to cut spending and meet conditions of an expected international
sovereign aid package.
Among individual movers, publishing group Pearson
saw solid gains, climbing 1.8 percent, with traders citing an
upgrade to "outperform" from "neutral" by Exane BNP Paribas,
which raised its earnings estimates.
The bank, citing opportunities in international education,
U.S. schools and digital learning, said it expected "the
projected improvement in the 2013 outlook to begin to
materialise in the next quarters and see (industry-specific
reasons) as a key catalyst".
Trading volume in Pearson stood at 94 percent of the 90-day
daily average, against the FTSEurofirst 300 on 60 percent.