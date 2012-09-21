* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 percent

* Futures and options expiries cause volatility

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 21 Financial stocks helped drive European shares higher on Friday, in choppy trade, with futures and options expiries unleashing volatility on the market.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3 percent at 1,118.01 by 1132 GMT, having rallied off a 1,114.30 intra-day low, after Thursday's 0.1 percent drop.

Germany's DAX briefly hit a 14-month high shortly after futures and options expiries.

"The 'quadruple witching' this morning gave the markets a knock, but it has no real material impact on where we are heading from here," Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, said.

"Expect to see the markets drift this afternoon as we head into the weekend."

Financial stocks offered support as confidence grew following recent decisive moves by central banks.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's widely-used measure of investor risk aversion, sank 3.9 percent to a six-month low in evidence that investor risk appetite was improving.

As volatility tumbles and fears over the euro zone debt crisis abate, investors have started to increase their exposure to equities.

Institutional investors poured money into equity funds in the week ended Sept. 19 as the Federal Reserve launched another stimulus round, but retail investors stayed away from stocks, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper service showed.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.5 percent.

The index has surged 18 percent over the past two months, boosted by the European Central Bank's plan to buy sovereign bonds to lower the borrowing costs of debt-stricken euro zone countries, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus measures.

Technical analysis was bullish.

"I think the risks are that (the Euro STOXX 50) breaks out on the upside," Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays Capital, said.

"In August we consolidated at higher levels... above the range highs from July, and here we are in September consolidating above the range highs in August - it's got all the hallmarks of a steady trend."

Roberts said that, should the index break above 2,600, around the year's high, the index could target 2,726, the point at which the rally off the June 2012 low is equal to the rally that began in Sept. 2011 and ended in March 2012.

The benchmark Spanish IBEX rose 0.9 percent. Sources have told Reuters the country is considering freezing pensions and speeding up a planned rise in the retirement age as it races to cut spending and meet conditions of an expected international sovereign aid package.

Among individual movers, publishing group Pearson saw solid gains, climbing 1.8 percent, with traders citing an upgrade to "outperform" from "neutral" by Exane BNP Paribas, which raised its earnings estimates.

The bank, citing opportunities in international education, U.S. schools and digital learning, said it expected "the projected improvement in the 2013 outlook to begin to materialise in the next quarters and see (industry-specific reasons) as a key catalyst".

Trading volume in Pearson stood at 94 percent of the 90-day daily average, against the FTSEurofirst 300 on 60 percent.