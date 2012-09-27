* FTSEurofirst up 0.2 percent
* Miners aided by China stimulus speculation
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 27 A strong rally in China aided
battered European shares on Thursday, though tensions over the
euro zone and end-quarter window dressing were likely to make
trade choppy.
Asian markets advanced as investors bet that China, the
world's second-biggest economy, might make take more steps to
arrest a slowdown in its economic growth and prop up its
beleaguered stock market.
Traders said China's central bank injected a net 365 billion
yuan ($57.92 billion) into money markets this week, the largest
weekly injection in history.
Mining stocks, which rely on demand from China, the
world's top metals consumer, rose almost one percent in
response. The FTSEurofirst 300 added 0.2 percent.
"Slightly higher (in Europe) this morning after a terrible
performance yesterday on the back of hope that the Chinese
authorities will support the stock market now that it is trading
at a three year low," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at
Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million of assets.
"Quarter-end flows will be more important though I think and
because equities have done so well this quarter I expect large
sell programs to hit the market over the next two days."
The FTSEurofirst 300 dropped 1.9 percent on Wednesday as
violent anti-austerity protests in Greece and Spain underscored
the hurdles the euro zone faces on its road out of financial
crisis.
But the index is up almost 8 percent over the course of the
quarter.
Spain fell firmly under the spotlight again, with the
country set to announce economic reforms and a tight 2013 budget
on Thursday as part of its efforts to cut one of the euro zone's
largest public deficits.
"A bit of a dead cat bounce. It all looks a bit grim...
(we're just seeing) a pause in the selling to see what happens
in the budget today," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX
Capital, said.
In a sign in a drop in investor risk appetite, the Euro
STOXX 50 volatility index advanced 1.2 percent.