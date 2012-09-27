* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 percent
* Miners aided by China stimulus speculation
* Spain's budget in focus
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 27 Strong mining companies helped
to revive European shares on Thursday, buoyed by expectations
that China could launch more stimulus, though euro zone tensions
were likely to make trade jittery.
Miners, which are reliant on demand from China, the
world's top metals consumer, rose 1.3 percent on speculation
that the country might take steps to prop up its beleaguered
stock markets.
Traders said that China's central bank injected a net 365
billion yuan ($57.92 billion) into money markets this week - a
record amount for a single week.
Much of the market focus was on Spain's budget, which could
nudge Madrid towards a rescue programme and allow the European
Central Bank to launch a new bond-buying plan.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.6 percent at 1,105.53
by 1111 GMT, in very thin volume, at about 30 percent of the
90-day daily average, with Spain's IBEX 35 trading 0.7
percent higher.
Details of the budget are to be announced at a news
conference starting at 1200 GMT after a cabinet meeting.
"I think that this morning a few opportunistic buyers have
been creeping in on the hope that Spain might just push the
bailout button," Angus Campbell, head of market analysis at
Capital Spreads, said.
"If that happens I can only imagine you'll see risk assets
rise."
Some strategists cautioned that equity markets could be in
for a choppy ride.
"Even if Spain does ask for a bailout - obviously the
markets are going to like that - it's then a question of how
much, will it be enough and what is the conditionality; meaning
there's more uncertainty," David Morrison, strategist at GFT
Global, said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 sank 1.9 percent on Wednesday as
violent anti-austerity protests in Greece and Spain underscored
the hurdles the euro zone faces.
Analysts were reluctant, however, to place too much emphasis
on market action this week. They say there is a strong
end-of-quarter feel about it as fund managers reposition
portfolios after three months in which the FTSEurofirst 300 has
risen 8.2 percent.