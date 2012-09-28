* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, Spain's IBEX up 0.2 pct
* Euro STOXX 50E technical analysis bullish
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 28 European shares were little
changed on Friday in choppy trade, underpinned by a crisis
budget in Spain that raised expectations the country will apply
for a sovereign bailout.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,103.87
by 0850 GMT, building on a 0.4 percent rise from the previous
session, while the Euro STOXX 50 climbed 0.3
percent. Spain's IBEX rose 0.2 percent.
Traders were reluctant to place too much emphasis on the
day's market action, saying there was a typical end-of-quarter
feel about it as fund managers repositioned portfolios at the
end of a strong quarter for equities.
But with Spain remaining firmly in the spotlight, sentiment
looked vulnerable to the results of a stress test of the
country's banks and a credit rating review by Moody's both due
later in the day.
Technical analysis was bullish for the Euro STOXX 50, which
has jumped around 11 percent this quarter fuelled by bond-buying
efforts by major central banks to bolster a fragile global
economy.
"We are still looking at something which is relatively
positive," Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at
Barclays Capital, said.
"The uptrend off the June low still appears to be in play
and while we remain above the range highs of the beginning of
September/end of August - 2,467/2,461 - it still looks like it's
stepping higher in an orderly trend," he said, targeting this
year's peak, 2,611.
Mining stocks were in demand, resuming their rally
from the previous session underpinned by expectations for fresh
stimulus measures from China, the world's top metals consumer.
Events in Spain remained a focus for investors in Europe.
Late on Thursday, Madrid unveiled a 2013 budget it said
would focus on spending cuts rather than tax rises.
On Friday, Spanish banks were set to learn from an audit an
updated estimate of the damage caused by the collapse of a real
estate boom.
"It's quite clear that (Spain) is going to have to ask for a
bailout. Will that impact upon the market? It should already be
factored in. We'll wait and see what the stress tests say before
we make any pronouncements on where the banking sector is
headed," Peter Dixon, economist at Commerzbank, said.
"Whilst the economic outlook probably mitigates against a
sharp rally in equities, I think floor has been placed under the
markets (by central bank action) and I remain cautiously
optimistic."