* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1 pct

* Volatility index falls as investors trim hedges

* U.S. investors warming up to European stocks -EPFR

* Grim corporate results seen already priced in

* Nokia, Alcatel targeted by short sellers

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Oct 15 European equities were higher around midday on Monday, reversing the previous session's losses, lifted by expectations that struggling Spain will request a bailout which would lower its borrowing costs.

At 1030 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,100.00 points, after losing 0.5 percent on Friday.

Euro zone sources told Reuters over the weekend that Spain could request a bailout in November and if it does, the request would likely be dealt with alongside a revised loan programme for Greece and a bailout for Cyprus in one big package.

"The mood is improving, but we need the details about how Spain will be bailed out and how policymakers will avoid repeating the mistakes made when Greece was rescued. That would help the market break out of its current range," Agilis Gestion fund manager Arnaud Scarpaci said.

Euro zone banking stocks set the pace on Monday, with Commerzbank up 1.8 percent, Societe Generale up 1.6 percent and UniCredit up 1 percent.

Around Europe, Germany's DAX index was up 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 up 1.2 percent, while UK's FTSE 100 index was falling behind, up 0.4 percent as heavyweight mining shares felt the pinch of lower metals prices, hurt by nagging concerns over global growth.

Rio Tinto was down 1 percent and Lonmin down 1.8 percent.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 1 percent at 2,494.26 points, inching back above a key resistance level, the 50-day moving average, at 2,487.63 points.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's widely-used measure of investor risk aversion known as the VSTOXX, was down 2 percent to 21.46, sending a positive signal.

The VSTOXX, which measures the cost to protect stock holdings against potential pull-backs as it usually moves in an opposite direction to equities, has lost about 8 percent in four sessions, signalling a sharp drop in investor risk aversion.

"We're seeing fund managers trimming their hedges, which is a sign that confidence is coming back, slowly but surely. Now what we need to see is the return of inflows into European stocks," a Paris-based derivative trader said.

According to data from EPFR Global, U.S. investors are showing appetite for European stocks, with U.S.-domiciled Europe equity funds seeing net inflows for the ninth straight week last week.

EARNINGS IN FOCUS

The Euro STOXX 50 surged more than 20 percent between late July and mid-September, boosted by expectations of bold measures by central banks to tackle the debt crisis and revive economic growth.

But the rally has since lost steam, as investors await to see when and how Spain will request a bailout, which would help limit contagion of the debt crisis to other euro zone countries such as Italy.

The rally was also halted by mounting worries about the extent of the damage from a global economic slowdown on corporate results.

According to Thomson Reuters data, third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to drop 3.0 percent year-on-year.

Although the U.S. earnings season has just started, data showed 94 S&P companies have already warned about their third-quarter earnings, while 23 companies upgraded their profit forecast for the three-month period, a ratio of profit warnings/profit upgrades of 4.1, the weakest ratio since the third quarter of 2001.

For Agilis's Scarpaci, however, poor earnings are already priced in by the market.

"People are already bracing for grim corporate results in this earnings season, so the potential is mostly on the upside for stocks if the numbers aren't too bad," the Paris-based fund manager said.

Tech shares were volatile, with Nokia up 1.6 percent and Alcatel-Lucent down 3.3 percent.

The two firms are in the crosshairs of short sellers ahead of their quarter results. According to securities lending data from Markit, Nokia has 17.1 percent of its shares out on loan, while Alcatel has 15.3 percent of its shares out on loan.

This compares with an average of 2.4 percent for Euro STOXX 50 stocks.