* FTSEurofirst up 0.5 percent

* Banks lead gainers after Citi results

* Luxury goods firms on slowdown worries

* Auto parts makers slide as car market shrinks

By David Brett

LONDON, Oct 16 European shares climbed higher early on Tuesday, taking their cue from a bullish close overnight in the U.S. and Asia after upbeat economic data and results from banking giant Citigroup helped lift sentiment.

By 0738 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was up 5.08 points, or 0.5 percent at 1,103.44, while the EuroStoxxx 50, the euro zone blue chip index, was up 0.9 percent, with both indexes 15-20 percent higher than their year lows hit in June.

"The discount (priced into assets for euro zone and global growth worries) is clearly reduced and next year we expect the economy will pick up. Equities are forward looking and if you wait for the pick-up it will be too late," Achim Matzke, European stock indices analyst at Commerzbank, said.

Through technical analysis he expects the Dax to close 2012 around 7,600 and the Stoxx 50 to end 2012 around 2,600.

European banking stocks led the market higher, buoyed by Citigroup's forecast-beating earnings on Monday.

On Tuesday, Germany's Deutsche Bank and France's Credit Agricloe were among the top risers, up 2.1 and 1.7 percent respectively.

Investors awaited earnings from bellwethers such as Goldman Sachs, IBM and Intel later in the session, seeking further insight on the impact from the global slowdown on corporate results.

It is early stages in the third-quarter results season but so far companies in the U.S. have outperformed expectations by reporting 16.1 percent year-on-year growth, compared with a forecast 4.4 percent fall, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

Analysts are expecting more from European corporates and therefore there is more room to disappoint, with forecasters estimating growth of 4.3 percent this quarter, but so far companies have reported growth of 2.7 percent, although only 2 percent of corporates have unveiled earnings.

Those companies that disappoint continue to be punished by investors.

Worries over its outlook in France hit French retailer Casino's shares, down 2.1 percent, despite robust emerging markets helping lift third-quarter like-for-like sales.

"Overall, we think the emerging country performance will reassure, but we are not certain that Casino's strategy in France to focus on profitability and not to protect market share is sustainable in the long term," Credit Suisse said in a note.

Paris-based LVMH shed 1.3 percent after warning late on Monday that luxury consumers are tightening their purse strings, echoing recent warnings from the likes of Burberry .

Other luxury goods firms such as Christian Dior, Hermes and Richemont all fell as LVMH's update dented appetite in the sector.

Elsewhere, UK-listed British car and plane parts maker GKN slipped 1.6 percent as a sluggish European automotive market weighed on third quarter profit.

Europe's new car market shrank at the fastest pace in the past 12 months in September.

Auto parts makers such as Continental AG and Michelin shed up to 0.6 percent.

