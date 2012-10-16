* FTSEurofirst up 0.5 percent

* Talk of Spain bailout prevents sell-off

* US earnings lift broader market sentiment

* Luxury good, Auto part makers fall after results

By David Brett

LONDON, Oct 16 European shares held onto early gains on Tuesday, buoyed by upbeat U.S. earnings and economic data and underpinned by talk that Spain could ask for a bailout as soon as next month.

By 1038 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was up 4.93 points, or 0.5 percent at 1,103.29.

"The talk that Spain will ask for a bailout sooner rather than later continues to linger, preventing most investors from taking up too bearish a position in this market," a London-based trader said.

On Friday, sources told Reuters that Spain could request the bailout next month, while the Financial Times wrote on Tuesday that Spain was now comfortable about making a rescue request.

European banks - those exposed to the euro zone's debt problems - led the market higher, buoyed too by Citigroup's forecast-beating earnings on Monday.

Mathieu L'Hoir, senior equity strategist at Axa Investment Management, said he expected Spain to request aid from the European Union by the end of November at which point assistance will also be sought for Greece and Cyprus.

UK-listed lender Lloyds Banking Group and Germany's Deutsche Bank were among the top gainers, up 3.6 and 3.0 percent respectively.

Investors awaited earnings from bellwethers such as Goldman Sachs, IBM and Intel later in the session, seeking further insight on the impact from the global slowdown on corporate results.

Axa's L'Hoir, however, remains cautious on European equities awaiting the final piece of the jigsaw for the next leg of the equity rally.

"The most important cyclical trigger is clear signs that global economic activity is bottoming out and that is not yet visible, which is why we remain cautious on European equities," he said.

L'Hoir prefers German equities over France and the UK on an earnings basis, which he said should provide better support for German equities from a valuation point of view.

EARNINGS IN FOCUS

Analysts are estimating growth of 4.3 percent this quarter from European companies, suggesting they have more potential to disappoint than their U.S. peers, whose earnings are forecast to fall 4.4 percent. So far, European companies have reported growth of just 2.7 percent, although only 2 percent of corporates have announced their results.

Earnings concerns continue to limit gains for European shares with the FTSEurofirst trading in a tight 20-point range since late September.

Those companies that disappoint continue to be punished by investors.

Worries over its outlook in France hit French retailer Casino's shares, down 2.1 percent, despite robust emerging markets helping lift third-quarter like-for-like sales.

"Overall, we think the emerging country performance will reassure, but we are not certain that Casino's strategy in France to focus on profitability and not to protect market share is sustainable in the long term," Credit Suisse said in a note.

Paris-based LVMH shed 1.0 percent after warning late on Monday that luxury consumers are tightening their purse strings, echoing recent warnings from the likes of Burberry .

Other luxury goods firms such as Christian Dior, Hermes and Richemont all fell as LVMH's update dented appetite in the sector.

Elsewhere, UK-listed British car and plane parts maker GKN slipped 3.8 percent as a sluggish European automotive market weighed on third-quarter profit.

Europe's new car market shrank at the fastest pace in the past 12 months in September.

Auto parts makers such as Continental AG and Michelin shed up to 3.1 percent.