* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 percent

* Miners gain after China data

* Volvo drops in heavy trade after profit slump

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Oct 24 European shares advanced on Wednesday, bouncing back after a steep sell-off in the previous session, as investors drew some strength from encouraging data out of China.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4 percent at 1,092.55 by 1122 GMT, having sunk 1.7 percent on Tuesday.

"All you're doing is getting a bit of an adjustment after yesterday's sharp move lower," Michael Hewson, senior markets analyst at CMC Markets, said.

"China data has been a little bit supportive. I don't think China is going to get the global economy out of the rut that it's in, but what it might do is prompt a little bit of caution about selling (equities)."

The HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for China climbed to a three-month high of 49.1 in October and new orders and output rose, pointing towards a potential return to growth.

UBS took the view that China is nearing a trough in its cycle, and data should start to improve, which could trigger a rally in the medium term in mining shares - the biggest underperformers in Europe in the past three months.

"In basic resources we see initial relative strength coming in," Michael Riesner, head of equity technical analysis at UBS, said in a note.

"On a three-to-five month basis the mining sector remains our key long call since we continue to see China as a key trigger for the SXPP (basic resources sector) completing its major basing process."

Miners were among the top sector risers on Wednesday, ahead 0.6 percent.

Data suggesting the economic downturn in the euro zone is deepening, alongside third-quarter corporate results that continue to disappoint, are seen limiting any short-term gains.

Businesses in the region endured their worst month in October since the bloc emerged from its last recession more than three years ago, surveys showed.

Meanwhile, Germany's Ifo economic research Institute said the country's business climate worsened in October.

"The (economic) numbers we have seen ... this morning have been a disappointment, but basically I think we are in a bottoming process," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.

Schwarz bases his view that economic data out of the euro zone is close to a trough partly on annual money supply growth for the bloc which has been on an upturn since late last year.

He says central bank action such as the U.S. Federal Reserve's $40 billion a month of security purchases has greatly reduced tail winds.

Volvo dropped 3.6 percent, in heavy trading volume, after the world's number two truck maker posted a bigger-than-expected fall in third quarter earnings and forecast no growth in its key markets in 2013.

Volume in Volvo stood at almost two and a half times the 90-day daily average when the FTSEurofirst 300 index had traded just under half of its 90-day daily average.

Corporate results from the United States, where the earnings season is further on than in Europe, have also given investors reasons to be cautious.

Just over a quarter of S&P 500 companies have reported so far, and of these, 33 percent have missed expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data through to Tuesday.

The reported contraction in earnings for the third quarter year on year is 4.2 percent, with the top analysts still expecting a 2.2 percent contraction, the data showed.