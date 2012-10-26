* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct
* 54 pct of Europe firms miss on revenue to date
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Oct 26 European shares edged higher on
Friday after better-than-expected U.S. economic growth figures
helped outweigh the impact on investor sentiment of yet more
gloomy corporate outlooks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.1 percent at
1,097.35, trimming its losses for the week to 1.3 percent, after
a choppy session that had initially been weighed by fresh
concerns over the outlook for regional corporates.
Ericsson, Renault, Saint Gobain
and Publicis were among those reporting weak
numbers or cutting outlooks in Europe, adding to caution about
the health of corporates from disappointing earnings from global
giants Apple and Amazon overnight.
Sentiment became more positive in the afternoon, however,
after data showed growth in the United States expanded at a 2
percent annual rate, just above the 1.9 percent estimate of
analysts polled by Reuters.
"I don't think it's going to be a sustained rally. I just
think there are too many question marks in terms of the
earnings," Yusuf Heusen, a sales trader at IG, said.
After a short-lived improvement in September, earnings
momentum is deteriorating again for euro zone companies,
according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Earnings momentum is calculated by using analysts' upgrades
minus downgrades over the past three months as a percentage of
total estimates. Spain and Italy, both at about -6.6 percent,
are the worst off, while France and Germany are faring better,
at -3.1 percent and -3.7 percent respectively.
As analysts began cutting their forecasts for Randstad
after it warned of sales declines in Europe on
Thursday, shares in the Dutch staffing firm floundered, off 4.7
percent at the bottom of a trading range started in early
August.
Goldman Sachs cut its recommendation on Randstad to
"neutral" from "buy" and lowered its 2012-14 earnings per share
estimates by up to 17 percent to take into account worsening
conditions in Europe for temporary staffing.
Ericsson was left nursing a 3.9 percent fall
after posting a slightly smaller-than-expected 42 percent drop
in quarterly profit on shrinking margins, staying cautious on
outlook and announcing more cost cuts to cope with the global
economic slowdown.
Publicis brought more bad news for the advertising sector -
seen as a bellwether for the global economy - reporting a marked
slowdown in its organic growth in the third quarter a day after
rival WPP cut revenue outlook.
Falling demand in Europe prompted building materials group
Saint-Gobain to warn that 2012 profits would suffer more than
previously expected, while car maker Renault
said volumes will fall short of last year's
"We expected a difficult reporting season. The earnings that
companies reported so far are in line with our expectations and
confirm the existing trend of negative earnings revisions,"
Tammo Greetfeld, strategist at Unicredit, said.
"We expect the Euro STOXX 50 to be clearly below current
levels by year end." The EuroSTOXX 50 ended up 0.5
percent at 2,496.10 on Friday.
In Europe, 54 percent of companies have missed revenue
forecasts so far, but the real concern is in the United States
where around 64 percent of corporates have reported revenue
below analyst expectations.