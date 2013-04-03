LONDON, April 3 European shares fell early on
Wednesday, led by Vodafone after takeover speculation
surrounding the telecoms heavyweight was quashed overnight.
Shares in Vodafone fell 3 percent after its U.S. partner
Verizon denied reports of a joint takeover of the UK firm with
AT&T.
Vodafone's slump knocked 0.8 points off the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was down 1.2 points, or
0.1 percent, at 1,202.46 points at 0709 GMT.
The euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was
down 0.5 percent to 2,666.98 points, holding above its recent
lows in the 2,600 area, seen by chartists as key to confirm the
market remained in an uptrend.
"We've bounced from (2,600) once again so we assume we would
be testing once again the 2,740-2,750 area," said Valerie
Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm,
Day-By-Day.