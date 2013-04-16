* FSTEurofirst300 down 0.7 percent

* Earnings worries weigh on European companies

* LVMH falls after Q1 disappointment

* Utilities rocked by EU judgement

* Xstrata rallies as China ratifies Glencore merger

By David Brett

LONDON, April 16 European shares fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as weak German data and a lacklustre update from luxury group LVMH heightened concerns about the earnings outlook for European companies.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed down 0.7 percent at 1,165.86 points, after losing 1.5 percent in the previous two sessions.

Disappointing ZEW German consumer confidence numbers did little to inspire investors.

"Today's ZEW highlights the fact that there's nothing to expect from Europe this year, and earnings forecasts for the region are still too optimistic. We think that profits will be down 4.5 percent on the year," Natixis investment strategist Benoit Peloille said.

Corporate earnings in Europe are expected to grow by 6.3 percent in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Recent data out of the United States and China has heightened worries that demand from outside Europe will fail to make up for weakness within the region, causing European corporates to miss earnings expectations.

Luxury goods companies fell 1.6 percent after LVMH's first-quarter update dented sentiment in the sector.

LVMH's shares fell 3.8 percent and dragged UK peer Burberry and Swiss luxury watch maker Richemont down 1.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Danone, however, avoided the cull, rising 2.2 percent after reporting strong first quarter sales growth as demand from Asia made up for weakness in southern Europe.

Utilities were the biggest sectoral decliner in Europe, down 2.0 percent as traders pointed to falling power prices after the EU Parliament rejected a draft law to remove carbon permits from the emission trading system.

Finland's Fortum fell furthest, down 7.5 percent.

CONSERVATISM OVERDONE

Concerns over a slowdown in the global recovery has seen European indexes inch away from multi-year highs and investors take a more conservative approach to their stockpicking.

"There has been a pretty substantial moderation in risk appetite from the quite extreme levels that we've seen earlier this year," John Bilton, European investment strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch, said.

"Unless investors are expecting a pretty full re-run of the issues we saw in the summer of last year, it does strike us that positioning is probably overly defensive."

Basic Resources for instance, the most purely cyclical play in the market, has underperformed more defensive sectors such as healthcare by more than 30 percent so far in 2013.

That has created opportunities for those investors who feel the decline in European equities will be short-lived.

"We do not believe this is the start of a longer-term reversal in equity markets, we believe the market still goes higher, although these pull-backs every now and again are inevitable," Mark Ward, Head of Execution trading at Sanlam Securities, said.

Ward said in the short-term he would look to buy back into commodities, particularly the miners, after the recent retracement, and for the medium term, UK bank shares are also looking cheap at these levels.

The basic resources sector rebounded following a 6.5 percent drop in two sessions, recovering along with prices for metals such as copper CMCU3. Randgold added 2.8 percent and Fresnillo climbed 7.5 percent, although traders warned the technical rebound was fuelled by short covering.

Global miner Xstrata rose 2 percent after China's antitrust authorities removed the last obstacle to its $30 billion takeover by Glencore.

Despite the day's rebound, the basic resources sector is still down 17.4 percent in 2013, by far the worst performance of any European sector, dragged lower by a sharp drop in commodity prices in recent weeks.