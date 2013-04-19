* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 percent
* G20 finance minister to discuss austerity
* Anglo rises after update as miners rebound
* SAP fall as Q1 profit slides
By David Brett
LONDON, April 19 European shares rose early on
Friday after five consecutive sessions of losses, with markets
hopeful rhetoric from a meeting of G20 financial leaders may
lean towards the need to support global growth.
By 0841 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.7
percent, at 1,155.22, while the STOXX 600 was up also
0.7 percent at 285.68, echoing overnight gains in Asia.
European shares are down more than 3 percent since last
Friday on growing concerns that recent economic data pointed to
a weakening of the global economic recovery which could hit
corporate earnings.
But both indexes bounced of firm support levels on Friday.
"We have had a nice run but after reaching the tops (in
March) we have started a consolidation, which is a normal trend
in the bull market," Thorsten Grisse, technical analyst at
Commerzbank, said.
On the STOXX600, Grisse said the index is testing the
support zone at 283, which it has bound off three times before,
but if that level is convincingly broken there could be a
further downward move towards 277 - the 200-day moving average
The FTSEurofirst found support around 1,148 a level at which
the index has bounced from five times already in 2013.
"Even if we have up to a 10 percent downward trend it is
still a normal consolidation (rather than a correction) and the
bull market is still in tact," he said.
European shares are down around 3 percent so far this month
and have suffered a weak second-quarter every year since 2010.
While the G20 meeting is expected to debate the potential
dangers of the aggressive easing of monetary policy conducted by
major central banks, there are also some signs of a rethink in
Europe on the extent of budget austerity which is healthy in an
economy struggling for growth.
Hard hit basic resources and banks were the
top gainers early on, up 2.4 and 1.5 percent respectively.
Miner Anglo American rose 2.5 percent after posting
slightly higher copper and iron ore production in the first
quarter of 2013.
Cyclical or high beta stocks - assets which are more
volatile than the market - have endured a tough start to 2013
with basic resources lagging the broader European market by
around 23 percent while autos, energy and banks have fallen as
much as 8 percent as investors have hunted for yield and safety
in a low interest and economically uncertain environment.
"For us, the pull-back is a reload opportunity," Citi
strategist Jonathan Stubbs said.
"Valuation still looks reasonable (on absolute terms) to
super attractive (on relative terms). Earnings risk remain
modest without a GDP cliff which our economists think is
unlikely," he said.
Earnings per share year-on-year growth is expected to be
5.68 percent for 2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
European stocks trade on 12-month forward price-to-earnings
of 11.32 times, compared with a long-term average of 12.18
times, according to Datastream.
Market leaders in the year-to-date were the top fallers on
Friday, with media and food and beverage each
down 0.4 percent, while the tech sector, weighed down by
earnings worries at Apple, shed 0.8 percent.
German business software maker SAP shed 2.6
percent after it posted lower-than-expected first-quarter
operating profit and revenue as its activities in Asia showed a
decline in revenues.
While Germany's No.2 utility RWE extended recent
falls, down 6.7 percent after warning on Thursday it would be
"virtually impossible" to maintain this earnings level beyond
the current year.