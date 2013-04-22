* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.3 pct

* Italian stocks outperform after president re-election

* Philips sinks on grim outlook

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, April 22 Italy's blue-chip index led European shares higher on Monday, heartened by signs of progress in breaking a political stalemate after a week of market losses driven by concerns over global growth.

Milan's FTSE MIB index rose 1.5 percent after the re-election of Italy's president following a broad agreement between political groups raised the prospect that a new government could be formed.

Banco Popolare surged 4 percent and UniCredit gained 2.6 percent. French banks, which have significant exposure to Italy, also featured among the top gainers, with both Societe Generale and BNP Paribas up 1.1 percent.

At 0754 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,157.58 points.

The broader backdrop remained one of concern around a series of weak economic and corporate data releases, in spite of the strong measures taken by central banks around the world, however.

"The market has been quite resilient because everyone knows that central banks, and especially the ECB, still have ammunition left to support the economy," Philippe de Vandiere, analyst at Altedia Investment Consulting.

"But that said, we're a bit cautious because there's just no visibility from companies and macro data shows that Europe continues to sink while growth in the United States is quite sluggish."

LUKE-WARM RESULTS

Corporate results in Europe have so far failed to support the market, with Philips losing 2.5 percent on Monday after posting forecast-beating earnings but warning that it still sees a weak first half, especially in the United States and Europe.

Out of the 8 percent of the STOXX Europe 600 companies that have reported first quarter results so far, about 57 percent of them have met or beaten analysts' forecasts according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Data.

The earnings season in the United States has got off to a stronger start, with 72 percent of companies meeting or beating expectations so far.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 up 0.1 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.3 percent at 2,582.40 points.

"This is a classic technical rebound after the indexes tested strong support levels last week," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said, who sees the highs hit on April 11 as the next resistance level for indexes.

"The market should bounce back within a tight range now, so it's better to stay neutral, although I think that a further drop would bring buying opportunities for the medium-long term," he said.