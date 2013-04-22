* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.3 pct
* Italian stocks outperform after president re-election
* Philips sinks on grim outlook
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, April 22 Italy's blue-chip index led
European shares higher on Monday, heartened by signs of progress
in breaking a political stalemate after a week of market losses
driven by concerns over global growth.
Milan's FTSE MIB index rose 1.5 percent after the
re-election of Italy's president following a broad agreement
between political groups raised the prospect that a new
government could be formed.
Banco Popolare surged 4 percent and UniCredit
gained 2.6 percent. French banks, which have
significant exposure to Italy, also featured among the top
gainers, with both Societe Generale and BNP Paribas
up 1.1 percent.
At 0754 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,157.58 points.
The broader backdrop remained one of concern around a series
of weak economic and corporate data releases, in spite of the
strong measures taken by central banks around the world,
however.
"The market has been quite resilient because everyone knows
that central banks, and especially the ECB, still have
ammunition left to support the economy," Philippe de Vandiere,
analyst at Altedia Investment Consulting.
"But that said, we're a bit cautious because there's just no
visibility from companies and macro data shows that Europe
continues to sink while growth in the United States is quite
sluggish."
LUKE-WARM RESULTS
Corporate results in Europe have so far failed to support
the market, with Philips losing 2.5 percent on Monday
after posting forecast-beating earnings but warning that it
still sees a weak first half, especially in the United States
and Europe.
Out of the 8 percent of the STOXX Europe 600
companies that have reported first quarter results so far, about
57 percent of them have met or beaten analysts' forecasts
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Data.
The earnings season in the United States has got off to a
stronger start, with 72 percent of companies meeting or beating
expectations so far.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.4
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.4 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 0.1 percent, while the euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.3 percent at
2,582.40 points.
"This is a classic technical rebound after the indexes
tested strong support levels last week," Aurel BGC chartist
Gerard Sagnier said, who sees the highs hit on April 11 as the
next resistance level for indexes.
"The market should bounce back within a tight range now, so
it's better to stay neutral, although I think that a further
drop would bring buying opportunities for the medium-long term,"
he said.