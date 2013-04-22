* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.7 pct
* Italian equities surge after president's re-election
* Opportunities in Italy for stock pickers -AXA IM's Guibout
* Europe equity funds suffer 7th straight week of outflows
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, April 22 Italy's blue-chip shares led
European stocks higher on Monday, heartened by signs of progress
in breaking a long political stalemate after a week of broad
market losses on concerns over global economic growth.
At 1022 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,162.16 points, reversing
a portion of the 2.4 percent loss suffered last week.
Milan's FTSE MIB index surged 1.9 percent after the
re-election of Italy's president after a broad agreement among
political groups, raising the prospect of an end to two months
of political stalemate following an inconclusive election.
The news also lowered 10-year Italian bond yields
to their lowest in nearly three months of 4.09
percent.
"This political deal should open the door for a government
of national unity, which will help win time, at least. Italian
bond yields are hitting multi-month lows and the country's
normalisation process seems to be back on track," said Gilles
Guibout, who manages the AXA WF Framlington Eurozone Fund.
Banco Popolare surged 4.1 percent and UniCredit
gained 2 percent. French banks, which have significant
exposure to Italy, also featured among the top gainers, with
Societe Generale up 2.3 percent and BNP Paribas
up 1.5 percent.
Despite the day's rally, Milan's FTSE MIB is still down 1.3
percent so far this year, compared with the FTSEurofirst 300
index's 2.5 percent gain over the same period.
"A lot of investors have been playing Southern European
markets by using index trackers and exchange-traded funds,
throwing out the baby with the bath water when the political
stress rose," AXA IM's Guibout said.
"This overall distrust from investors for Italian shares has
created big opportunities for stock pickers like us, with world
leaders such as Tenaris and Prysmian trading
are very low valuation ratios despite good earnings and
margins."
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, Italian stocks
trade at 9.5 times their 12-month forward earnings, well below a
20-year average of 16.2 times and below the broad STOXX Europe
600's price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8.
LUKE-WARM RESULTS
Despite the signs of progress in Italy, a raft of mixed
earnings from European companies weighed on sentiment on Monday,
with Philips losing 3 percent after posting
forecast-beating earnings but warning that it still sees a weak
first half.
Out of the 8 percent of the STOXX Europe 600
companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, about
57 percent of them have met or beaten analysts' forecasts
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Data.
The earnings season in the United States has got off to a
stronger start, with 72 percent of companies meeting or beating
expectations so far.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.7
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.7 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 0.5 percent, while the euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.7 percent at
2,593.88 points.
"This is a classic technical rebound after the indexes
tested strong support levels last week," Aurel BGC chartist
Gerard Sagnier said, who sees the highs hit on April 11 as the
next resistance level for indexes.
"The market should bounce back within a tight range now, so
it's better to stay neutral, although I think that a further
drop would bring buying opportunities for the medium-long term,"
he said.
Last week's sharp selloff in European equities was reflected
in investment flows, with Europe equity funds recording their
seventh straight week of outflows, according to EPFR Global.
Investors pulled over $400 million out of Germany equity
funds alone, while net redemptions for all Europe equity funds
since the beginning of March rose past the $6 billion level.
It was a sharp contrast with U.S. equity funds, which
attracted fresh money for the seventh week running.