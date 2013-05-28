* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.3 percent

* Stop loss for Euro STOXX 50 seen at 2700

* Cyclicals among top gainers; banks, techs up

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, May 28 European shares gained on Tuesday, trading near recent multi-year highs with positive comments from some central bank officials regarding easy monetary policies reassuring nervous investors.

Stocks sold off sharply late last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve cast doubt on the future of its stimulus plan, but both the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank have since reaffirmed that their expansive policies will stay in place.

At 1107 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was 1.3 percent stronger at 1,245.66 points after hitting a 5-1/2-year high of 1,258.09 last week. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 1.6 percent, outperforming the wider market as investors returned after a long weekend following a public holiday.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 1.4 percent to 2,833.16 points to trade near last week's two-year highs, with charts suggesting it had the potential to climb further in the next few weeks.

"The quality of the stock market's rise is very good this time. I expect the euro STOXX 50 to continue extending gains before hitting an intermediate top around 3,000 in July," Jan Lannoo, technical analyst at KBC, said.

"But you also need to be a little bit careful at the moment and respect your stop losses at around 2,700," he said, adding the 3,000 level represented a high in mid-2011, while the index faced strong resistance at around 2,700 in March this year.

Tuesday's gains were across the board. Germany's DAX advanced 1.2 percent to trade near recent record highs, while Spain's IBEX rose 1.5 percent.

Cyclical sectors, which usually perform better than others in a positive economic environment, were in demand. Banks , technology and automobile shares climbed 1.6 to 2.2 percent.

"There is still some nervousness, but investors are also feeling that equities are the best asset class," Keith Bowman, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said. "A lot of investors have still got relatively core defensive portfolios, but we are seeing clients gradually adding cyclicals including banks."

JP Morgan analysts said in a note the bull case for equities was still valid as valuations remained compelling. Their top trades included an overweight in defensive pharma and staples sectors and an underweight in commodity stocks.

Among individual movers, Dutch chemicals and vitamins group DSM gained 4.6 percent after BofA Merrill Lynch raised its stance on the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

State-owned Spanish lender Bankia fell 6.3 percent after billions of new shares flooded the market as part of a multi-billion euro cash injection, with little hope of a quick recovery .