* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.8 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.9 pct
* Indexes test support levels, medium-term trend seen intact
* Sanofi sags after dropping 2 late-stage drugs
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, June 3 European shares dropped early on
Monday, with indexes testing technical support levels, mirroring
a sell-off in U.S. stocks and after poor Chinese manufacturing
data.
Pharmaceutical shares were among the biggest losers, with
Sanofi down 2 percent after pulling the plug on two
late-stage drugs following tests that showed both treatments
failed to meet their main goal.
At 0754 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,205.79 points, a level
not seen since early May.
The benchmark tested two technical support levels, its
50-day moving average and the 50 percent retracement of its
rally from mid-April to mid-May, at 1,204 and 1,201
respectively, after breaking below the 38.2 percent Fibonacci
retracement of the rally in the first few minutes of trading.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 0.9 percent at 2,746.07 points, although it trimmed
losses after testing the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally
from mid-April to mid-May, at 2,733.
"The bulls haven't given up yet. The fact that indexes are
around major support levels is prompting a number of market
players to get in at these levels," said Guillaume Dumans,
co-ahead of 2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm using
behavioural finance to monitor investor sentiment.
Overall, investors were rattled by data showing China's
economy losing steam last month, with factory activity shrinking
for the first time in seven months while growth in the services
sector cooled.
Also dampening the mood, U.S. shares sank in late trade on
Friday, with the S&P 500 losing 1.4 percent, as investors
cashed in recent lofty gains on the last session of the month,
wary about this week's all-important U.S. jobs data - the main
barometre for the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing
programme.
European stocks surged about 10 percent between mid-April
and mid-May, lifted by massive liquidity injections by central
banks, including the Fed's buying of $85 billion per month in
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities aimed at boosting
economic growth.
But the rally has been losing steam after a batch of robust
U.S. macro data which sparked speculation the Fed might soon
start to trim its stimulus programme.
"In the short term, the risk is to see indexes retrace up to
50 percent of the rally and test their 50-day moving averages,
so the pull-back is not over yet," Aurel BGC technical analyst
Gerard Sagnier said.
"But the medium- and long-term momentum is still positive,
which means this retreat is a buying opportunity."