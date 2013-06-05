* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.7 pct

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, June 5 European shares dropped to six-week lows on Wednesday as wary investors moved to the sidelines on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon scale back its hefty stimulus program.

Fed official Esther George said on Wednesday she supported slowing the pace of bond purchases to help wean financial markets off the Fed's massive liquidity.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 1.5 percent lower at 1,192.77 points, a level not seen since late April, although trading volumes were low.

"There's no panic, but I'm not sure this is a buying opportunity," said Alexandre Tixier, analyst at TradingSat.

"Today's macro data was mixed, which makes it very difficult to speculate on Friday's payrolls and the way the Fed will read into it. We recommend cutting equity positions to around 20 to 30 percent."

The Fed has explicitly linked the health of the U.S. jobs market to the continuation of its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Private payrolls figures on Wednesday missed forecasts while the Institute for Supply Management's services index edged up to 53.7, signalling a slight pick-up last month.

Earlier surveys showed a surge in Britain's huge services sector and signs the euro zone's downturn is starting to ease.

Charts showed the FTSEurofirst 300 broke below two important support levels, the 50-day moving average as well as the 50 percent retracement of its rally from late April to late May.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1.7 percent, at 2,709.33 points, closing right below its 50-day moving average, at 2,710.53.

The selloff was broad-based, with miner Anglo American down 4.3 percent, luxury goods maker LVMH down 2.6 percent and insurer Allianz down 2.5 percent.

Despite the pull-back, Nigel Bolton, Head of European Equities at BlackRock, sees good value in equities.

"Both earnings and valuation ratios have a good upside potential, which will represent a strong support for stocks. If in 2000 value was in bonds, today the value is in equities."

Around Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index lost 2.1 percent, Germany's DAX index dropped 1.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 fell 1.9 percent. Spain's IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB fared better, down 0.9 percent and 1 percent respectively.

Societe Generale strategists recommend going 'long' Spanish equities and 'short' German equities, betting Spanish stocks will outperform. The IBEX is up 0.3 percent over the past 10 days while the DAX is down 1.3 percent.

"Profit potential in Spain is far superior; unit labour costs are on the decline in Spain but have started to rise in Germany," SocGen strategists Paul Jackson and Vincent Cassot wrote in a research note.