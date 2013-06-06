* FTSEurofirst 300 drops 1.2 percent

* Draghi's tempers growth, easing hopes

* Italian shares sharply underperform as yields spike

* Fiat suffers profit taking following

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, June 6 European shares reversed early gains to close lower on Thursday, led down by banks, after the European Central Bank said the economic outlook remained weak and failed to satisfy those hoping for fresh policy action.

European banks fell 2.3 percent after ECB President Mario Draghi ruled out unconventional measures such as negative interest rates in the near future and said the euro zone economy would contract 0.6 percent this year.

"Draghi's comments, and his discussion of the cutting of growth forecasts, turned the market, but we could see some people entering the market to steady us at these lows," Dan Reed, head of contracts for difference trading at Beaufort Securities, said.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 1.2 percent lower at 1,178.59, taking its falls over the last two weeks to 6.3 percent.

The falls of the past weeks followed comments from Federal Reserve officials that they might need to consider exit strategies from their stimulus programme, which has left some traders targeting a bad number from Friday's U.S. jobs report - the non-farm payrolls - to trigger a rebound in stocks.

"The correction is healthy one... for the short-term, we could see a bounce tomorrow if non-farm payrolls is a bad figure," Reed said.

The regional underperformers were Italian stocks, with the FTSE MIB dropping 2.6 percent, led lower by financials after the ECB news helped push sovereign yields higher.

Italian 10-year yields are on course for their biggest one-day rise since March 27, hitting banks, which are the main holders of its sovereign debt.

Italy's leading lenders UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo took most points of the blue-chip index, while smaller peer Monte Paschi di Siena led the FTSE MIB lower with a 8.1 percent fall.

Monte Paschi's shares were weak all day following a report its main investor could sell a big stake, and its shares were halted in afternoon trade after Draghi's comments weighed further.

Weakness in Italian stocks was not confined to its banks, as car-maker Fiat dropped 6.5 percent, the top faller on the FTSEurofirst.

JPMorgan note reiterated an "underweight" rating on the stock and warned of the company's need to issue fresh capital, and after a rally which still sees it up 56 percent this year.