* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 percent
* Positive U.S. data outweighs fears over stimulus
* Basic resources advance, Citi upgrades sector
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 14 European shares advanced on
Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as robust U.S.
economic data outweighed persistent uncertainty over the
durability of stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The FTSEurofirst 300 had risen 0.4 percent to
1,179.06 by 0806 GMT, having slipped 0.1 percent on Thursday
when it recouped a sharp early decline after upbeat U.S. retail
sales and jobless claims data.
The solid data went some way to assuage concerns over
whether the world's biggest economy could withstand a scaling
back of the Fed's stimulus, which have contributed to a drop of
some 6 percent from five-year highs hit towards the end of May.
"We remain bullish... okay the Fed may reduce (its stimulus
measures) a little bit but I don't see it happening this year,"
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global
Markets, said.
"If you have easy monetary policy and improving economic
conditions, which will also help companies to produce good
earnings going forward and then you have a lot of the building
blocks in place (to drive stock market gains)," he said, adding
that he expected an economic recovery to materialise in the
second half of the year.
Mining shares, which are sensitive to the health of
the global economy, built on sharp gains seen in the previous
session with a 1.0 percent advance.
Sentiment surrounding basic resources stocks was helped as
Citi lifted its rating on the sector to "overweight", citing
valuation grounds, in part of a broader note in which the
investment bank said it remained positive on European equities.
A poor showing from the sector, the worst performers this
year by some margin - has left it looking cheap.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, the Metals &
Mining sector trades on a 12-month forward price/earnings ratio
of 10.4 times, against the STOXX 600 on 12.1 times.
The Euro STOXX 50, meanwhile, rose 0.6 percent
to 2,676.68.
Analysts remained cautiously optimistic on the index, though
expected moves to be muted ahead of the Federal Open Market
Committee's meeting on June 18-19 which investors hope will
offer clues about the outlook for the Fed's stimulus programme.
Lynnden Branigan, analyst at Barclays Capital, said that in
the near-term, he was looking for a slight recovery towards the
most recent range highs seen on June 10 of 2,734.
"I think the market is focused on the FOMC next week and I
think we'll be looking for some kind of sideways chop... until
(then)," he said.