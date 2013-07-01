* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 percent

* Index sees broad-based rally

* Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI at 0758 GMT

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, July 1 European shares rallied broadly on Monday, the first trading day of the new quarter, but the session might prove choppy ahead of euro zone and U.S. manufacturing data that could set the tone for the week.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4 percent at 1,157.19 by 0744 GMT, having fallen 0.5 percent on Friday and posted its first quarterly loss in a year, mostly on concern of diminished monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The market awaited PMIs for the euro zone and the United States on Monday, seen stable at 48.7 for the currency bloc and slightly higher, to 50.5 from 49, in the United States.

"The main focus is on the data. People are probably building up their positions ahead of maybe a positive surprise, but overall I think you've got to be a little bit concerned about the topside," Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, said.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which is down around 8 percent since late May, traded 0.5 percent firmer at 2,614.75.

The index will face support at 2,578.78, which represents the 23.6 percent retracement of the drop since late May, and will hit resistance at 2,533, the 200-day moving average that capped the index's rebound last week.

Above that, the next resistance will be at 2,673, the 50 percent retracement.

Traders warned that gains could be kept in check by weak Chinese factory activity data which bodes ill for the second-largest economy.

"Chinese data overnight will not be helpful for European markets today and confirm my fears of an economic slowdown," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million in assets.

"Having said that today is the first day of the new quarter where market action is notoriously difficult to predict."

(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Catherine Evans)