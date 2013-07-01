* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 percent

* Index sees broad-based rally

* U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI at 1258 GMT

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, July 1 European shares saw a broad-based rally on Monday, the first trading session of the new quarter, as investors awaited U.S. economic data later in the session.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.8 percent at 1,160.97 by 1109 GMT, in choppy trade, with light volume at just 34 percent of the 90-day daily average exaggerating market moves.

The weak volume reflected investors' reluctance to get too involved in the market, traders said, ahead of U.S. economic data releases which will be scrutinised for clues as to when the Federal Reserve might start revising its stimulus policy.

"People are either sitting on their hands or taking a much shorter-term view," Matt Basi, sales trader at CMC Markets, said.

"Our clients, for example, are trading on a much shorter time scale than they would typically. Rather than be on 'buy and hold' mode they're trying to be in and out of the market in hours rather than days."

In what is a relatively quiet afternoon in terms of data, investors will look at U.S. June PMIs at 1258 GMT ahead of Friday's U.S. June jobs report, the major macroeconomic release of the week.

"I think the market (expectation is) somewhere between September and December for tapering and any good number (on Friday) will move it towards September, any bad number will move it towards December," said Steen Jakobsen, CIO at Saxo Bank.

World equity markets hit record highs in late May but then fell back after U.S. Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke confirmed the Fed would soon scale back a stimulus programme known as "quantitative easing" that had been behind the rally.

The pullback has eliminated much of the gains on European stock markets, with the FTSEurofirst 300, which hit five-year highs in May, now only up 2.4 percent this year. Some investors are seeing any weakness as a buying opportunity.

"I think short-term market sentiment is being driven by hedge funds and people like that rather than long-term investors," Dipesh Mesuria, senior research analyst at Berry Asset Management, said.

"For a long-term investor, if anything the market weakness is an opportunity to buy in rather than be scared and run away."

The STOXX Europe 600 trades on a 12-month forward price/earnings ratio of 11.88 times, below its 10-year average of 12.12 times, Thomson Reuters DataStream showed.

(editing by Ron Askew; editing by Ron Askew)