* FTSEurofirst 300 drops 0.7 percent
* Euro zone banks suffer as Portuguese government teeters
* PSI 20 sees biggest drop since 2010
* Egypt crisis and China growth concerns hit riskier stocks
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 3 Banking stocks dragged European
shares lower on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Portugal
drove Lisbon's bourse to its worst day in three years and
threatened to reignite the euro zone crisis.
Euro zone banks fell 1.8 percent after the
Portuguese government called emergency talks on its future. That
pushed the country's bond yields over 8 percent and sent the
blue-chip PSI 20 down 5.3 percent.
Doubts over Greece's ability to fulfil the conditions of its
bailout added to fears about a new flare-up in the debt crisis.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed 0.7
percent lower, down 7.87 points, at 1,150.90, with banks
knocking 2.9 points off the index.
Emerging markets worries also resurfaced.
Egypt's President looked set for a showdown with the army,
while data from China revealed further signs that the world's
second-largest economy is losing momentum. Basic resources
stocks closed 1.3 percent lower.
"Banks are down because of their exposure to the bond
markets, and cyclicals are suffering too. What with everything
that's going on in Egypt, and China overnight ... it's a case of
emerging markets weakening." said Nick Xanders, heads of
European equity strategy at BTIG.
"Anything you've got that has emerging market exposure
should be jettisoned. People keep trying to bottom-fish the
miners, but that needs China to rebound dramatically, which I
doubt they will."
The FTSEurofirst 300's top faller was Portuguese utility EDP
, down 6.4 percent, while Banco Espirito Santo
and Banco Comercial Portugues fell 11 percent and 12.9
percent respectively.
The PSI 20 index has lost nearly 20 percent since early May,
and is down 7.4 percent year-to-date, Europe's second worst
performer after Athens' ATG, which is down 9.8 percent.
"The notions of 'country risk' and 'systemic risk' are
back," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading
at Global Equities. "With that hitting the fan now, you can't
stay 'long' equities."
Credit rating cuts also hit banks. Standard & Poor's
downgraded Barclays, Credit Suisse and
Deutsche Bank on concerns tougher regulation and
uncertain market conditions would crimp revenues.
Moody's downgraded bailed-out Spanish banks Bankia
, Catalunya Banc and NCG Banco, complicating Madrid's
efforts to sell them. It said their credit profiles remained
very vulnerable, despite state support.