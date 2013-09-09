* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.3 pct

* BG tumbles after third outlook warning in a year

* Italian stocks up as delays seen in Berlusconi decision

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Sept 9 European shares dipped on Monday, led down by oil stocks which tracked crude prices lower as expectations receded of an imminent U.S.-led strike against Syria.

Royal Dutch Shell, Total and Repsol were down by between 0.7 and 1.3 percent, while Brent crude fell 1.3 percent to $114.58 a barrel after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Syria could avoid a strike by turning over chemical weapons within a week.

In the same sector, BG was the biggest loser among European blue chips, tumbling 5.4 percent after slashing its production outlook for the third time in a year, citing delays in getting new projects under way in Egypt and Norway.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,226.47 points by 1442 GMT, retreating from a 3-1/2 week high hit on Friday.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.3 percent at 2,795.26 points.

Oil stocks have outperformed the market since mid-August, but fading expectations of military action against the Syrian government prompted investors to cash in profits.

"The Syrian situation is quite volatile and there's some profit taking on the bets people made when a military action seemed imminent," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities.

"The tensions have not disappeared, however, and Syria remains the biggest risk for the market at the moment."

INVESTOR APPETITE

Italian stocks bucked the trend, with Milan's FTSE MIB up 0.8 percent, further recovering from recent losses as investors bet it could take weeks before a special Italian Senate committee reaches a decision about the potential expulsion of Silvio Berlusconi from parliament.

Investor appetite for Italian stocks has been rising, according to UBS, with the bank's clients snapping up Italian stocks on the back of improving economic data.

UBS's client activity shows Italy enjoying its biggest inflows in four years, while clients also turned net buyers of European equities for the first time in six months.

Germany's DAX eked out gains, up 0.03 percent, led by a 9 percent rally in K+S on speculation that potash prices won't drop as much as expected following the breakup of the world's largest producer cartel.

Shares in K+S had plummeted 40 percent after Uralkali , Russia's largest potash producer, in July predicted a decline of more then 25 percent in the potash price after abandoning its export joint venture with Belaruskali of Belarus.

Elsewhere in Europe, both UK's FTSE 100 index and France's CAC 40 were down 0.4 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 has gained 11 percent since late June, supported by improved macro economic data from around the world.

"We still think the global growth picture is improving, so have viewed market pull-backs due to the Middle East and Fed tapering concerns as buying opportunities," said Ivor Pether, senior fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.

"We do need to see the encouraging PMIs in Europe translating into better EPS (earnings-per-share) growth, though," Pether added, referring to purchasing managers indexes.