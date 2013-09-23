* FTSEurofirst 300 down 3.04 points at 1,259.57
* Fed's Bullard talks of potential October stimulus cutback
* National Grid leads utilities lower after UBS downgrade
* Merkel election win keep Dax near all-time highs
By David Brett
LONDON, Sept 23 Hawkish comments from St Louis
Federal Reserve President James Bullard dragged back European
shares early on Monday, while a landslide victory in German
elections for Angela Merkel kept the DAX around all-time highs.
By 0715 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 3.04
points or 0.3 percent at 1,259.57, tracking a late sell-off in
the U.S. on Friday after Bullard dulled euphoria at the Fed's
decision to delay withdrawing its monetary stimulus. He said
they could begin to rein in bond-buying in October if data
allowed.
Most European indexes hit multi-year highs after the Fed
surprised investors by sticking fully with its current stimulus
programme last Wednesday, but with more Fed members expected to
speak today traders said performance could be choppy.
"We appear to be back to interpreting kites flown by FOMC
members and to dependency on monthly data that is notoriously
prone to drastic revision," Alastair Winter, chief economist at
Daniel Stewart & Co, said.
"Until there is more clarity, most markets are going to
remain unsettled, including those that are usually thought to
benefit from QE's continuation. It is far from clear what data
will be good enough to slow the printing presses."
Leading the fallers on Monday were utilities, led
lower by the UK-listed National Grid after a downgrade by
UBS to "neutral" from "buy" on valuation grounds.
Commodity-related shares also faltered, having been
among the strongest gainers in the last 3-months, despite
better-than-expected manufacturing data from China, which showed
the country's factory sector grew at its fastest pace in six
months in September.
Analysts at Citigroup cast doubt over the outlook for the
sector, saying: "The improvement in China's industrial
indicators is likely to be short-lived given tight credit and as
industrial numbers have been flattered by strong electricity
(cooling demand in response to record heat) and steel production
(overproduction being pushed onto international markets)."
Miners are also acutely exposed to any talk of money being
withdrawn from the economy by central banks.
Germany's DAX slipped 0.3 percent to 8,653.89 but
still traded near its all-time closing high of 8,694.18 after
Angela Merkel won a landslide personal victory in Germany's
election.
However, Merkel's conservatives appeared just short of the
votes needed to rule on their own and may have to convince
leftist rivals to join a coalition government.
"If (Sunday's) election result points to a CDU/CSU and SPD
coalition, which looks most likely at the current juncture, we
think it will be taken positively by most investors," UBS
analysts said in a note.