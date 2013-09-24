* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct
* Technicals point to risk of more downside
* Telecom Italia up as Telefonica agrees to raise stake
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Sept 24 European shares held firm in
early trade on Tuesday, bolstered by signs of merger and
acquisition activity in the telecoms sector but kept below
recent 5-year highs by concerns about U.S. fiscal and monetary
policy.
Telecom Italia jumped as much as 4.8 percent after
Telefonica agreed to raise its stake.
"There is a general feeling of more deal activity, I am
still fairly bullish (on equities). If there is decent M&A
activity and the underlying economy is improving a bit ... then
it's all adding to the overall picture of optimism," said Neil
Marsh, strategist at Newedge.
"But I think there is still a lot of caution around."
Such caution kept a lid on the broader market, limiting
gains on the FTSurofirst 300 to 0.3 percent, at 1259.34
points, with the pan-European index lacking the momentum to
re-test last week's 5-year peaks at 1,274.59.
Expectations of reduced stimulus in the United States -
which were dented by the Federal Reserve's surprise decision to
leave policy unchanged at last week's meeting - were reignited
by New York Fed President William Dudley on Monday.
The influential official said the U.S. central bank still
aims to scale back the pace of its asset purchases later this
year as long as the economy keeps improving.
Continued political discord over the U.S. budget also kept
markets on edge, raising the prospect of a federal government
shutdown if a deal is not struck by month-end.
The EuroSTOXX 50 gauge of euro zone blue chips was 0.4
percent higher at 2,916.99 points having erased the
remainder of its post Fed meeting rally the previous session.
"Statistics suggest a decent probability for a short-term
extension to the downside. Today could potentially be the
day for a series of bearish price flips, i.e. a close below the
close four price bars earlier," Jean-Charles Gand, senior market
strategist at BBSP Research said in a note.
