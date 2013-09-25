* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 dips 0.4 pct
* Carnival drops for 2nd day as analysts downgrade rating
* Nordea hit after govt sells remaining stake
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 25 European shares dipped early on
Wednesday as nagging concerns over a potential U.S. government
shutdown at the end of the month and uncertainty about the
outlook for the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme kept
investors on edge.
Nordic lender Nordea featured among the top losers,
sliding 3.1 percent after the Swedish government said it had
sold its remaining 7 percent stake in the bank for 76 Swedish
crowns per share, a 4 percent discount to Nordea's closing price
of 79.2 crowns on Tuesday.
Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator,
slumped 5.5 percent, extending the previous day's sell-off as
Exane BNP Paribas and UBS downgraded the stock following a 30
percent fall in third-quarter profit reported on Tuesday.
At 0735 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,254.31 points. The
index has slipped 1.4 percent since hitting a five-year high
last week.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 0.4 percent at 2,912.07 points.
Congressional authorisation for the U.S. government to spend
money runs out at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, and a
small number of Tea Party-backed U.S. senators have been
threatening to stall a bill to renew the funding.
Investors have also been fretting about next month's
negotiations in Washington to raise the federal debt ceiling to
prevent a default.
"Investors are still confused about the Fed's monetary
policy, and now the focus is switching to negotiations between
Democrats and Republicans in Washington. After such a rally,
people are now very cautious," said Guillaume Dumans, co-head of
research firm 2Bremans.
European stocks have rallied since late June, boosted in
part by data showing the euro zone is crawling out of recession.
Despite the dip seen in the past week, the broad STOXX
Europe 600 is still up 5 percent so far this month, on
track to post its best monthly performance in two years, and its
best month of September since 1997.