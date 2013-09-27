(Corrects throughout to make clear third-quarter ends on
Monday)
* FTSEurofirst 300 down 2.94 points at 1,254.59
* Italy's FTSEMib down on concerns over political stability
* U.S. debt worries taint quarter-end for equities
* Tenaris falls after BofA ML downgrade
By David Brett
LONDON, Sept 27 Italy's political crisis helped
drag equities lower on Friday which, combined with U.S. debt
worries, saw European shares close the last full trading week
of the third-quarter on a sour note.
The crisis in Rome, which is threatening economic reform in
the country and could hit euro zone's fragile recovery, led on
Friday to Italy paying the highest yield since June to borrow
over 10-years, a spike which sent Italian equities down 1.3
percent.
Tenaris, the Milan-listed oil services firm shed
3.5 percent, also weighed on by BofA Merrill Lynch's downgrade
of the company to "neutral" from "buy".
"It is highly probable that this (Italian) government has a
short life," Nicola Marinelli, fund manager at Glendevon King
Asset Management, said.
"(However) I do not think that all this is going to have a
major impact; so weakness on headline news could be used to add
positions to Italian government bonds and Italian corporate
bonds and equities."
The broader STOXX Europe 600 index fell 0.3 percent
to 312.18 points, taking some of the gloss off a quarter which -
with one trading day remaining - has seen European shares rise
nearly 12 percent and outperform stocks in the United States,
boosted by improving economic data.
Stronger economic data helped the index to a five-year high
last week and left it trading at 1.7 times its book value, its
highest valuation multiple since 2011, Datastream data showed.
The improving macro outlook encouraged U.S. investors to
switch into European stocks and out of their domestic market in
the seven days to Sept. 25, as the U.S. budget talks and
uncertainty over monetary and fiscal policy in the country
hampered Wall Street shares.
"Debt ceiling has taken over from tapering as the over-used
word of the week and the S&P has accordingly had a soggy
end to the month and quarter," said Mark Tinker, fund manager at
AXA Framlington, said.
"We saw a sharp spike in the put-call ratio ... which is
probably being reflected by the delta hedging desks over the
last few days creating some downward pressure on the S&P which
is spilling over into other markets," he said.
The Euro STOXX 50 put/call ratio, one of
Europe's widely-used gauges of investor sentiment, jumped to a
two-year high recently, signaled a sharp rise in investor risk
aversion as the market rally lost steam while talks in
Washington on raised the U.S. government's borrowing limit
loomed.
"If the budget bill is not passed on Monday, it could lead
to a government shutdown or the country defaulting from October
1st," Ronnie Chopra, a strategist at TradeNext, said.
"This would cause a shutdown into fourth-quarter economic
growth ... as the deadline looms; reality seems to be at last
causing concern about the possible negative impact on growth and
corporate profitability," he said.
Miners, which are the most exposed to any pull-back
in stimulus and waning growth, were the top falling sector on
Friday, down 1.5 percent but still up around 20 percent in the
quarter.
Every sector in the STOXX 600 boasted gains so far in the
third-quarter with Autos the best performers up nearly
21 percent in the last three months, while travel & leisure
the biggest laggards, up around 3 percent, hurt by the
rising cost of oil and unrest in the middle-east.
In spite of the current U.S. fiscal tensions, investors
remain optimistic on the outlook for equities, according to the
latest Halifax Share Dealing Market Tracker survey.
Energy and mining stocks generate the biggest level
of likely activity, with over 38 percent of investors saying
they plan to increase their holdings, and 7.5 percent saying
they plan to decrease holdings in the sectors, the survey said
(editing by Ron Askew)