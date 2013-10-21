* FTSEurofirst 300 steady around 5-yr highs
* Philips, AkzoNobel, SAP rise after results
* European equities enjoy best weekly flows in 2 yrs -EPFR
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Oct 21 European shares steadied around
five-year highs on Monday, bolstered by a crop of strong
earnings but with investors reluctant to put on big bets at the
start of a bumper U.S. data week.
Shares in Philips jumped 5.8 percent after the
Dutch healthcare, lighting and consumer appliances group
reported a near tripling in its third-quarter net profit.
Investors were also encouraged that German business software
company SAP maintained its full-year outlook, despite
currency risks, and by better-than-expected revenues from paints
and chemicals company AkzoNobel. Their shares rose 5.1
and 5.8 percent, respectively.
"The sell-side is still very pessimistic on European
equities ... We think that is a bit too pessimistic given that
the outlook for the euro area is that growth will pick up from
here, so we see some nice potential in European equities," said
Peter Garnry, equity strategist at Saxo Bank.
Although the European third-quarter results season is less
than a tenth of the way through, the early numbers have been
fairly positive, with earnings on average 3.3 percent above
forecasts, in contrast to a broadly in-line performance in the
United States, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
"The drivers for Q3 are mixed: the macro backdrop in
developed markets has improved further, and leading indicators
for the euro zone in particular have seen a synchronised upturn,
but emerging markets have deteriorated," analysts at UBS said in
a note, highlighting Pearson, Melia Hotels and
ITV among stocks that could surprise on the upside.
"Elsewhere, FX becomes a headwind; commodity prices have
picked up, which should provide some support to the miners; but
our oil & gas team expect a tricky results season ahead."
The FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,277.75 points by 0720
GMT, after hitting fresh five-year highs.
Traders though said activity was likely to be jittery ahead
of a bumper crop of U.S. data, starting with existing home sales
on Monday and including the keenly watched non-farm payrolls
report on Tuesday.
A last-minute U.S. fiscal deal last week averted the risk of
a sovereign default for now, enabling the government to reopen
and ending a near three-week long drought of official data
releases. The delays in the data coupled with the economic
fallout from the government shutdown are now expected to delay
any policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve, to the
relief of equity markets.
"Uncertainty is still there but it's less than it was ... we
have had the (U.S. debt) deal and we've reached new highs, our
expectation is still that we will have a year-end rally," said
Saxo's Garnry.
"Unless the macro data suddenly turns negative I don't see
the risk of major drawdown in equities."
Underscoring the positive investor sentiment, data from EPFR
showed that European equity funds enjoyed their biggest weekly
inflows in two years in the week to Oct. 16.