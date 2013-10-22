* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 percent
* Gjensidige beats forecast, announces special dividend
* Reckitt posts higher sales, reviewing pharma business
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Oct 22 European equities rose to a fresh
five-year high on Tuesday in a broad-based rally after a weak
U.S. jobs report boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve
would keep monetary policy ultra-loose for longer.
The FTSEurofirst 300 ended up 0.5 percent at
1,288.06 points, its highest close since June 2008.
In figures which pre-dated October's budget crisis, U.S.
employers added 148,000 new positions in September against the
180,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.
Traders noted that the U.S. job market might have been
deteriorating even before this month's political disruption.
But the data supported a view that the Fed would hold off on
scaling back its monetary stimulus - which has helped lift the
FTSEurofirst 300 nearly 14 percent in 2013 - until next year.
"I still believe the major driver for global markets is the
U.S... But we're not sure how the situation is going to play out
with tapering," Andrew Tuck, director at investment manager
Walker Crips, said.
"Some commentators are now pushing that back well into 2014
which theoretically, if investors remain consistent, should be
good for global equity markets."
Investors also cheered a number of positive earnings
releases. Norwegian insurer Gjensidige jumped 8
percent after announcing third-quarter earnings that beat
forecasts and a surprise special dividend, while Swedbank
, Sweden's second largest bank by value, climbed 3.6
percent after operating profit beat forecasts.
UK consumer goods firm Reckitt Benckiser Group rose
5.2 percent after reporting higher revenues and saying it was
reviewing options for its pharmaceuticals unit.
Of the 18 companies in the STOXX 600 that have so far
reported third quarter earnings, 61 percent have beaten analyst
expectations.
"I think there's a real drive to boost the shareholder
returns through dividends; our view (on European equities) would
be pretty optimistic," said Harry Morgan, head of private
investment UK at Thomas Miller Investment, which has 2.6 billion
pounds ($4.2 billion) of assets under management.
Thomas Miller Investment would look to increase exposure to
large consumer staples and pharmaceutical stocks, Morgan said.