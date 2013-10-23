* FTSEurofirst 300 drops 0.7 percent
* Banks top sector faller hit by ECB asset quality review
* Heineken and Fortum fall after results
* EuroSTOXX 50 had been heavily overbought
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 23 European shares fell in early
trade on Wednesday, after falls in banks following an asset
quality review and disappointing earnings reports from the likes
of Heineken took the steam out of a nine day rally.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.7 percent
to 1,279.28 by 0759 GMT, retreating from a five year high, with
all sectors in negative territory, even those usually resilient
in falling markets.
Banks dropped 1.5 percent, hit after the European
Central Bank's asset quality review demanded that banks boost
their capitalisation, with traders also citing a media report
that Chinese banks have tripled debt write-offs in the first
half of this year fuelling the sell-off.
"The coverage of the assets being reviewed is quite broad...
The 8 percent headline benchmark is higher than some had
expected and may pose a challenge to smaller banks, particularly
in the periphery," Michael Symonds, credit analyst at Daiwa
Capital Markets, said.
Within the euro zone bank index, peripheral banks
from Italy and Spain led fallers.
The top individual fallers were earnings driven. Brewer
Heineken fell 4 percent after it reduced its full-year
profit guidance due to a drop in sales in certain regions,
leading the food and bevearge sector to a 0.3 percent
drop.
The biggest loser on the FTSEurofirst 300 was Finnish
utility Fortum, down as much as 6.9 percent after it
reported a weaker-than-expected underlying third quarter profit,
leading utilities to a 0.7 percent drop.
Utilities and food & bevearges are usually seen as
"defensive" sectors which are favoured in times of uncertainty.
STMicroelectronics, British American Tobacco
and Iberdrola all fell after results.
"Focus is definitely back on these earnings reports... and
as equities don't like to head in the same direction for too
long without some sort of pause, so it's no real surprise that
there's a bit of nervousness at these levels," Alastair McCaig,
analyst at IG, said.
McCaig added that with political concerns in the United
States alleviated for the near term, we could push on higher
again before year end.
"We've hit the snooze button on the U.S. debt ceiling alarm,
and as it's going to be December when we're look at the budget
and February before we focus on the debt ceiling again, so the
overhanging negative pressure on equities has been lifted."
Stocks rallied strongly on the U.S. debt deal, and the
FTSEurofirst gained for 9 straight sessions.
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.9
percent to 3,018.05 points. At Tuesday's close it was at its
most "overbought" since 2006, when its 14-day Relative Strength
Index, a measure of buying momentum, hit 73 points.
A reading above 70 indicates "overbought" conditions. The
Euro STOXX 50 has fallen each time its RSI came close to 73 over
the past seven years. Germany's Dax was also in "overbought"
territory by the same indicator.